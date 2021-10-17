VERMILLION – The University of South Dakota soccer team took down North Dakota State 5-0 Sunday afternoon at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion.
Senior Jordan Centineo recorded her first career hat trick, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second.
“Jordan’s been playing really well for the last three to four weeks,” USD head coach Michael Thomas said. “I think the last three to four weeks has been the most complete performances I’ve seen our of her during her time here.”
Centineo scored her first goal off a Maddison Sullivan assist 31 minutes in. Centineo scored 1:50 into the second half on an assist from Shaylee Gailus. Centineo’s hat trick goal came with 26:38 to play on an assist from Hattie Giblin.
“We actually had a discussion where I told her how happy I was with everything, but she needed to start scoring some goals,” Thomas said. “So she decided to come out and score three I guess.”
Sullivan assisted on the third goal of the contest as well, a goal from Gailus a minute and a half after Centineo scored her second score of the game. The fifth Coyote score was an own goal when Haylee Phoenix kicked the ball towards the net and a NDSU defender deflected the shot into the net.
“We have a lot of people that can do a lot of things and we attack you from a lot of different angles,” Thomas said. “When we put our wide players in situations to go one v. one, they were able to get the better of those battles.”
Defensively, the Coyotes blanked both North Dakota teams over the weekend with Emma Harkleroad in goal.
“I went up to Emma after the game that I thought she made a couple of timely saves, but if Emma doesn’t come up with that save in the first half, this game looks really different,” Thomas said.
The Coyotes scored six goals in two games over the weekend, but the progress from Friday’s 1-0 win to Sunday’s 5-0 was something the team has been working on.
“It was something that we’ve been talking about as a team, that we need to be able to put teams away,” Thomas said. “I thought we played a good game Friday but we let North Dakota hang around a long time, and it was nice to see the growth and see them be able to put it away.”
With the Coyotes win and Omaha’s loss Sunday afternoon, the Coyotes have moved into third in the Summit League with a 4-2 conference record. The Coyotes face the top Summit League school South Dakota State (5-0-1 in conference) Sunday at 1 p.m. The Coyotes then have to travel to Denver and Omaha to finish the season.
“Every point matters and this was a massive weekend for us to give us a chance going into our last three games,” Thomas said.
