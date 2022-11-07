MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin held South Dakota to 2-of-15 shooting from three-point range and pulled away in the second half to claim an 85-59 victory over the Coyotes in the men’s basketball season opener for both squads.
The game served as the Coyote head coaching debut of Eric Peterson.
Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin (1-0) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Chucky Hepburn netted 14 points. Steven Crowl finished with 12 points and Max Klesmit added 11 points for the Badgers, who built a 38-28 halftime lead with 9-of-15 shooting from three-point range.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 21 points, including 17 in the first half, to lead USD (0-1). Paul Bruns, a Dakota Valley grad and transfer from North Dakota, scored 10 points in his USD debut. A.J. Plitzuweit, who missed the 2021-22 season due to injury, finished with eight points.
USD opens the home portion of its season on Wednesday against Lipscomb. Start time is 7 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
WISCONSIN 85, SOUTH DAKOTA 59
Kamateros 3-9 0-0 6, Archambault 1-6 2-2 4, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Perrott-Hunt 10-20 1-1 21, Plitzuweit 2-5 3-6 8, Bruns 2-6 5-5 10, Burchill 1-3 0-1 2, Brostrom 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 2-3 0-2 4, Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0, Kutcher 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 11-17 59.
Crowl 4-8 2-3 12, Wahl 5-11 9-10 19, Davis 3-8 0-1 6, Hepburn 5-10 1-2 14, Klesmit 3-6 3-4 11, Essegian 2-3 0-0 6, Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2, Ilver 1-2 2-2 5, Neath 1-1 0-0 3, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey 1-2 0-0 3, Taphorn 0-0 0-0 0, Candelino 2-2 0-1 4, Gard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 17-23 85.
Halftime—Wisconsin 38-28. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 2-15 (Plitzuweit 1-2, Bruns 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-2, Archambault 0-3, Kamateros 0-3), Wisconsin 12-26 (Hepburn 3-5, Essegian 2-3, Klesmit 2-3, Crowl 2-4, Neath 1-1, Ilver 1-2, Lindsey 1-2, McGee 0-1, Davis 0-2, Wahl 0-3). Rebounds—South Dakota 31 (Hayes 7), Wisconsin 36 (Wahl 10). Assists—South Dakota 7 (Perrott-Hunt 3), Wisconsin 14 (Wahl 4). Total Fouls—South Dakota 20, Wisconsin 15.
