ELK POINT — The Vermillion girls and Lennox boys won team titles at the EPJ Husky Invitational in Elk Point Tuesday.
The Vermillion girls tallied 118 points to best Elk Point-Jefferson (101.75) and Dakota Valley (88.75). On the boys’ side, Lennox tallied 93 points to beat out West Sioux Hawarden and Elk Point-Jefferson.
Vermillion’s Taeli Barta won the 1,600 in a time of 6:03.44. The Tanager 400 relay (Kelcy Orr, Josie Askew, Grace Chaussee, Jaymes Drake), 1,600 relay (Jenaya Cleveland, Lydia Anderson, Mya Halverson, Barta) and 1,600 medley relay (Drake, Chaussee, Cleveland, Barta) each won their events.
Vermillion also took the top two spots in the 200-meters, with Chaussee besting Drake by .1 second. Callie Radigan won the 3,200 at 12:48.38, beating out teammate Olivia Formisano (13:36.41) for first. In the field, Chandler Cleveland tossed 105-11 in the discus.
Lauren McDermott (52.74) won the 300 hurdles over teammate Cera Schmitz (53.72) for the host Elk Point-Jefferson. The Huskies added a win in the triple jump as Danica Torrez went 31-2.75 to win.
Sijla Gunderson won the 100 hurdles (16.61) and placed third in the 300 hurdles for Dakota Valley. Jorja VanDenHul won the girls’ high jump at 4-11 for the Panthers. Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick won the long jump at 15-9.75.
Beresford took home the top two spots in the 100-meters, with Rachel Zanter running 14.04 and Savannah Beeson 14.17 to take first and second respectively. Both Beeson and Zanter ran on the 800 relay team that won for Beresford.
The Vermillion boys took the top two spots in the 400-meters, with Hari Kadarkaraisamy (57.01) beating out Kaleb Preister (57.55) for the top spot. They also took the top two spots in the 800, with Joel Dahlhoff running a 2:08.43 for the win and Jack Freeburg running 2:09.14 for second.
Dakota Valley’s Trae Piel won the boys 200-meters with a time of 24.05. Piel was joined by Joey Bryan, Avery Bradshaw and Brayden Stivers to win the 1,600 relay in 3:44.72. Peil’s busy, but successful day continued in the high jump, where he jumped 5-10 for the win.
Beresford’s 1,600 medley won the boys title. The team of Aaron Larson, Jaxsen Tadlock, Michael Shegrud and Peyton Peterson ran a 4:12.51 for the win. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Garrett Merkley won the boys triple jump title at 39-7.
