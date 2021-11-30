SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota seniors Emma Harkleroad, Alexis Mitchell and Abby Ostrem have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League women’s soccer team announced Tuesday by the league office.
USD joins Denver with a league-best three representatives on the Academic All-Summit team. This marks the third time since joining the league in 2012 that the Coyotes have had three representatives. This marks the third such honor for Mitchell, the second for Ostrem and the first for Harkleroad.
Mitchell, a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, becomes the second Coyote in program history to be named to the league’s academic team for three consecutive seasons. Earlier this fall, she garnered all-league recognition for the third-straight year and made the first team for the second consecutive season. Mitchell graduated in December of 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She’s currently pursuing her master’s in kinesiology and sport management and owns a 3.75 grade-point average in graduate school.
Ostrem, hailing from Wylie, Texas, started on the Coyotes’ back line for four seasons. She anchored a crew that ranked 16th in the nation for shutout percentage (0.556) and 17th for goals-against average (0.629). She garnered all-Summit second-team honors for the second time in three seasons this fall. Ostrem completed her undergraduate degree in criminal justice with a 3.87 cumulative grade-point average. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology and sport management.
Harkleroad, a native of Geneva, Illinois, led the nation between the pipes this season with a save percentage of .889. She tallied seven shutouts and had the 16th-best goals-against average (0.616) in the country this fall. Harkleroad was named the to the all-Summit League second-team for the second consecutive season, leading the Coyotes back to the league’s four-team tournament for the second-straight year. Harkleroad owns a 3.73 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Ostrem and Harkleroad were both named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team earlier this month.
To be eligible for the team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions. League sports information directors and faculty athletic representatives comprised the voters.
