BRANDON — The Yankton Bucks earned victories over Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals Brandon Valley and Mitchell in a boys’ tennis triangular on Friday in Brandon.
Yankton opened with a 7-2 victory over Brandon Valley. Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Keaton List and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play. The Bucks went 3-0 in doubles action.
The Bucks outlasted Mitchell 5-4 to improve to 8-0 on the season. For the Bucks, Becker, Briggs and List won in singles play. Becker and Briggs, and Ryan Schulte and List each won in doubles action.
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls on Tuesday for a matchup against Roosevelt and a rematch with Brandon Valley. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
YANKTON 7, BRANDON VALLEY 2
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Cole Murray 6-2, 6-0; Tayven Badger BV def. Ryan Schulte 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (0-7), (10-8); Zac Briggs Y def. Eli Woidyla 7-5, 7-5; Gibsen Eszlinger BV def. Dylan Ridgway 6-4, 6-2; Keaton List Y def. Henry Wright 6-3, 6-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Sam Woidyla 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Murray-E. Woidyla 7-5, 6-2; Schulte-List Y def. Badger-S. Woidyla 7-5, 6-2; Krajewski-Ridgway Y def. Wright-Eszlinger 5-7, 6-3, (10-6)
JV: Ben Gromer BV def. Corrigan Johnke 8-2; Christopher Rockne Y def. Tate Hanson 8-1; Jack Pedersen Y def. Isaac Fode 8-7 (7-4); Johnke Y def. Carson Quam 8-3; Pedersen-Rockne Y def. Fode-Quam 8-1
YANKTON 5, MITCHELL 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Connor Thelen 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Loecker M def. Ryan Schulte 6-2, 7-5; Zac Briggs Y def. Aidan Patrick 6-2, 6-3; Jack Vermeulen M def. Dylan Ridgway 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, (10-3); Keaton List Y def. Josh Grosdidier 6-4, 6-4; Luke Jerke M def. Miles Krajewski 6-4, 3-6, (10-4)
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Grosdidier-Loecker 7-5, 6-2; Schulte-List Y def. Drake Jerke-Patrick 6-4, 6-1; Thelen-Vermeulen M def. Krajewski-Ridgway 4-6, 6-4, (10-7)
JV: Jager Juracek M def. Corrigan Johnke 8-4; Christopher Rockne Y def. Levi Loken 8-1; Jack Pedersen Y def. Sutton Thompson 8-6; Mick Dailey M def. Rockne 8-4; Pedersen-Rockne Y def. Dailey-Zach Fuhrer 8-7 (7-5)
