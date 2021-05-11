ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 5-1 lead and held on for a 5-2 victory over Vermillion in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Noah McDermott doubled and singled, and Jake Gale had two hits for EPJ. Tyler Goehring also doubled. Skylar Swatek, Andrew Nearman, Cade Fennel and Noah Larson each had a hit in the victoyr.
T.J. Tracy had two hits for Vermillion. Nick Roob doubled. Connor Saunders had a hit and two RBI, and Jack Kratz, Jake Jensen and Reece Proefrock each had a hit for the Tanagers.
Ben Swatek picked up the win, striking out five in five innings of work. Kratz took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
EPJ, 8-1, travels to Canton today (Wednesday). Vermillion (10-6) hosts Parkston-Ethan-Tripp today.
