COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—USA Triathlon and the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) Board of Directors have announced that the fall 2020 women’s collegiate triathlon season has been canceled due to ongoing precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
USA Triathlon and the CTCA are exploring the possibility of hosting a collegiate triathlon season in the spring of 2021, and additional details will be communicated at a later date.
The fall slate was initially scheduled to include three regional qualifiers – Sept. 5 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Sept. 26 in Branson, Missouri; and Oct. 17 in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia – and the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Nov. 14 in Tempe, Arizona.
All four events have been canceled in order to limit cross-state travel and ensure a fair playing field for all athletes and teams.
The Coyote triathlon team will return to campus later this month, as in-person classes are scheduled to resume at the University of South Dakota on Aug. 19.
South Dakota added women’s triathlon in November of 2017 and was slated to enter its third competitive season in 2020. The Coyotes were the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Runners-Up the past two seasons. Leah Drengenberg became South Dakota’s first All-American in triathlon last fall with a third-place finish at the national meet.
