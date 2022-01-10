WAGNER — Wagner-Bon Homme scored 130.375 in a gymnastics dual with defending Class AA champion Mitchell on Monday in Wagner.
Mitchell scored 138.625 to win the dual.
Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb earned all-around honors, scoring 35.475. Mitchell’s Kyanna Gropper (35.025) and Lara Widstrom (33.875) were second and third.
Rueb posted top marks on the balance beam (9.125), floor exercise (9.5) and vault (9.025). Gropper led the way on the uneven parallel bars (9.025). Widstrom tied Rueb on beam.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 138.625, Wagner-Bon Homme 130.375
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alexys Rueb WBH 35.475; 2, Kyanna Gropper M 35.025; 3, Lara Widstrom M 33.875; 4, Alicista Dion WBH 32.55; 5, Jenna Duffek WBH 32.5
BARS: 1, Kyanna Gropper M 9.025; 2, Chelsey Mohr M 8.175; 3, Lara Widstrom M 8.0; 4, Alcista Dion WBH 7.975; 5, Alexys Rueb WBH 7.825
BEAM: t1, Alexys Rueb WBH, Lara Widstrom M; 3, Chelsey Mohr M 8.725; 4, Kyanna Gropper M 8.7; 5, Aubrey Gelderman M 8.225
FLOOR: 1, Alexys Rueb WBH 9.5; 2, Emerson Smith M 9.35; 3, Aubrey Gelderman M 9.3; 4, Kyanna Gropper M 9.0; 5, Lara Widstrom M 8.8
VAULT: 1, Alexys Rueb WBH 9.025; 2, Chelsey Mohr M 8.95; 3, Alcista Dion WBH 8.875; 4, Tessa Allen M 8.825; 5, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.