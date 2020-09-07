One has skates. The other has cleats.
One has a stick. The other doesn’t.
They both feature a helmet and pads, but to hear Yankton High School senior Thomas Wiener tell it, hockey and football share another common trait: Contact.
Hitting people, he’ll tell you, is one of his favorite aspects in his two sports.
“In hockey, it’s part of the game,” Wiener said before Monday afternoon’s football practice at Williams Field. “You can’t not hit people, just like in football.”
Not only has Wiener made a name for himself on the football field for the Bucks, he’s competed at a high level on the ice, as well.
He began skating at age three — “so, pretty much my whole life” — and two years ago, represented Team South Dakota at the 2019 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships in Plano, Texas.
Wiener and his teammates didn’t get a hockey season this past spring, but that time off allowed him to think even more about wrapping up his football career on a high note.
That career began back in Junior Leader football. Wiener was a linebacker throughout his middle school and freshman seasons, but was moved to running back two years ago.
Wiener saw varsity action last season as a junior, and is now one of the main options in the backfield as a senior. He rushed for a touchdown in Yankton’s season-opening victory at Spearfish, and in last Friday’s home game against Dakota Valley, Wiener added another touchdown run.
The 51-15 win over Dakota Valley exacted some revenge for the Bucks, who lost to the Class 11A Panthers a year ago.
“I thought it might be a closer game, but we came ready to play,” Wiener said.
Yankton is off to a 2-0 start this season, and Wiener credits that to the team’s camaraderie.
“We all know each other really well; have for a while now, and we have a really good team composition,” he said.
Knowing that his senior season will quickly fly by, what motivates Wiener?
“I want a ring,” he said, matter of factly.
“I feel like this year is the year we win it all.”
That’s where Friday night’s home game against Pierre, the three-time defending state champion, is a good measuring stick for the Bucks.
Pierre defeated Yankton 63-0 during the regular season a year ago, but it’s not a game Wiener dwells on.
“I don’t think about it much, to be honest,” he said. “They had a really good team and they were just so big.
“This is a big game for us.”
