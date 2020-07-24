ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria scored two batters into the game, and pitcher Casey Haynes made the run stand up in a 1-0 victory over Winner-Colome in the South Dakota VFW Teener 19-Under Region 3B Tournament on Friday in Alexandria.
Reggie Slaba led off the game by reaching on an error, then scored from second on a Joey Feiner single for the game’s lone run.
Slaba, Feiner, Haynes and Tyler Kjetland each had a hit for Winner-Colome.
Colby Kaiser, Fred Whiting, Aaron Gilchrist and Evan Farner each had a hit for Winner-Colome.
Haynes went the distance, striking out six, for the win. Kaemron Meiners struck out three batters in six innings of work in the loss.
The tournament resumes on Monday. Alexandria will face McCook-Miner in the 7:30 p.m. game, preceded by a matchup between Tabor and Parkston at 5 p.m. Winner-Colome awaits the loser of the Tabor-Parkston matchup, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Region 1B: Tea 2, Humboldt-Hartford 1
HUMBOLDT — Tea scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and held on for a 2-1 victory over Humboldt-Hartford to open the South Dakota VFW Teener 19-Under Region 3B Tournament on Friday in Humboldt.
Carter McGregor had two doubles, and Trevor Welch added a hit for Tea.
Tyler Lundborg had two hits and Noah Hohn doubled for Humboldt-Hartford. Landry Knight and Micah Warrington each had a hit in the effort.
Cameron Jensen struck out six batters in four innings of work for the win. Welch got the final four outs for the save. Landry Knight took the loss in relief.
Tea takes on Colton today (Saturday). Humboldt-Hartford is off until Monday at 6 p.m., facing the loser of the Lennox-Madison matchup.
