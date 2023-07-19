NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the number of strikeouts Keaton Gale had. We apologize for the error.
ELK POINT — When John Gale was coaching the current group of players on the Elk Point Jefferson Post 134 Huskies senior legion team in the 12-under division, he told them the 18-under championship was the goal for the team.
“We’ve been in a couple different tournaments (through the years),” John Gale said. “(The 18-U Championship) is the one we’ve been wanting to get. It’s the one that really matters.”
The Huskies rose to the occasion as Keaton Gale’s six-strikeout performance led the way in a 5-2 victory over Lennox Post 174 in the S.D. Legion Baseball Region 3B Championship Wednesday at Todd Larsen Field.
“(Keaton) just turned 17 yesterday,” John Gale said. “He worked hard, threw a lot of strikes and got some outs.”
Tied 1-1 in the top of the third, Keaton Gale’s RBI triple brought home Hunter Geary to give EPJ a 2-1 lead. Gale would score on a Lennox error in Tayson Swatek’s at-bat, then Swatek scored on a wild pitch from Lennox pitcher Braxton Musser.
“It gave us some confidence,” John Gale said, “It helped keep us settled down a little bit. All our guys had a good approach.”
Keaton Gale settled down and showed his command from the plate. John Gale talked about the journey Keaton took after knee reconstruction surgery sustained while he was wrestling two years ago.
“He spent all last spring and the summer rehabbing,” John Gale said. “We worked on his mechanics through the winter and he developed as a pitcher. He’s been in the weight room a lot and has grown as a kid and pitcher.”
Keaton Gale’s curveball was effective as he threaded the outside edge of the zone throughout the contest.
“I felt confident about it,” Keaton Gale said. “I was ready to throw it. After that it was just a spark.”
The Huskies added to their lead in the top of the seventh as Jacob Gale scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Hunter Geary.
Ty Trometer was called into relief pitching action for the second straight game with runners on first and second. After Lennox’ Andrew Dougherty hit an RBI single, Isaac Bambas hit a single to load the bases and prompt a mound visit from Coach Gale and his catcher, Jacob Gale.
“(Jacob) is my cousin, so we’ve been playing baseball together since we could walk,” Trometer said. “He cracked a few jokes and just lightened the mood.”
Trometer then forced a pop out by Lennox’ Connor Eich. On the play, Ben Swatek ran into the fence as he made the catch. Trometer struck out Talen Eich to clinch the victory.
“For him to step up when he didn’t pitch last year, he gives us that extra depth,” John Gale said.
Four players (Geary, Keaton Gale, Tayson Swatek and Kayden Moore) registered RBIs for EPJ, showing versatility across the lineup.
EPJ had only three pitchers available (Aiden Zach being the third) for the second straight contest.
After losing its second game of the tournament 3-0 against Dakota Valley, EPJ reeled off four straight victories over three days to win the tournament.
“We just went to work,” Keaton Gale said. “It’s awesome. I wouldn’t want to do with any other (group of) guys.”
Coach Gale stated that developing players was more important to him when they were younger to give them confidence and help them learn multiple positions.
“We move guys around,” he said. “We figured out where they can compete best and help the team best. We haven’t put as much emphasis on winning at lower levels to develop kids to stay deep. It paid off having seven kids that can go out and get outs for us on the mound.”
EPJ heads to the State Class B Legion Tournament, starting July 28 in Redfield. John Gale praised the depth of his team and appreciates how the players work as a team.
“They’re all selfless,” he said. “They’re good with it. They know what the goal is: the state tournament. You’re going there to compete to win but you’re there. They all get to experience it.”
