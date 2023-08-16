Due expected poor weather conditions on Monday, Aug. 21, the West Central at Yankton boys’ and girls’ soccer matches have been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, in Yankton.
The schedule will remain the same. The varsity girls’ match will be at 4 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field, followed by the varsity boys’ match at approximately 6 p.m. The junior varsity boys’ match will be at 4 p.m. at Yankton Middle School, with the junior varsity girls’ match at approximately 6 p.m.
