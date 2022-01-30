LINCOLN, Neb.—South Dakota freshman Marleen Mülla vaulted a personal best of 14 feet, 2 ½ inches, to highlight six event titles by the Coyotes Saturday at the Adidas Classic held at the Devaney Center. The Coyotes captured seven total events on the weekend.
Mülla’s clearance of 14-2 ½ (4.33m) ranks ninth in the NCAA this season. She also sits fifth in USD program history with the mark. The Coyotes swept the top-five spots of the women’s pole vault at the meet. Alumna Helen Falda, third-year sophomore Gen Hirata and second-year freshman Jaidyn Garrett all cleared 13-2 ½ (4.03m) for second through fourth place, respectively. Second-year freshman Cassidy Mooneyhan was fifth.
Second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath captured the 200 meters in a league-leading 23.77 seconds, just four-hundredths off her personal best and school record mark. She ranks 38th in the nation with the time. Second-year freshman Erin Kinney and freshman Moe Bridgen finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 meters.
Kinney broke the USD school record in the 60-meter dash for the third time in as many tries on Saturday. She clocked a blistering 7.50 seconds to finish runner-up to Texas State’s Sadi Giles.
The Coyotes swept the men’s and women’s 3,000-meter run with a pair of personal bests. Fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda won the men’s race in a personal best clocking of 8:23.72. His time ranks fifth in USD program history. Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock placed third in 8:31.98, a time that sits just outside the Coyote Top 10.
In the women’s race, second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele posted a league-leading and personal time of 9:43.89. She ranks sixth in USD program history with the mark. Third-year sophomore Ella Byers finished fourth in the race.
Fourth-year junior Haley Arens added to USD’s event titles by edging out the competition in the 800 meters with a winning time of 2:16.43. Fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski took third in 2:16.95.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay of second-year freshman Jacy Pulse, freshman Anna Robinson, Bridgen and Reifenrath, added a first-place finish in 3:49.95. USD’s “B” squad took third in the field in 3:56.60. The men’s 4x400-meter relay finished runner-up in 3:18.53.
Third-year sophomore Brithton Senior finished runner-up in 7.82 seconds for the 60-meter hurdles. Classmate Hugo Morvan took fifth in the field.
In addition to the relay, Robinson and Pulse placed second and third, respectively, in the open 400 meters. Robinson clocked 55.74 seconds and Pulse posted a time of 57.29 seconds.
Second-year freshman Jacob Jenkins took second in the triple jump with a leap of 48-8 ¼ (14.84m).
Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz crossed the tape in third in the men’s 60 meters with a time of 6.84 seconds.
The Coyotes swept third through fifth in the men’s 200 meters. Third-year sophomore Ardell Inlay finished third in 22.06 seconds, while Kautz was fourth and freshman Ken-Mark Minkovski was fifth.
Second-year freshman Demar Francis clocked 48.34 seconds for third place in the 400 meters.
Third-year sophomore Helen Gould and Arens finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women’s mile.
Second-year freshman Dylan Blake took fourth in the men’s 800 meters.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark was fifth in the women’s shot put and fifth-year senior Noah Weeter was fifth in the men’s heptathlon.
Next up for the Coyotes is the USD Alumni Meet next Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Mark Schuck Open
MANKATO, Minn. — Noah Lilly placed second and freshman Alex Brandt was fifth in the heptathlon to lead the Wayne State men’s indoor track and field team Friday and Saturday at the Mark Schuck Open hosted by Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota.
Lilly, a senior from Creighton, Nebraska, placed second in the heptathlon at 4,508 points while Brandt, a freshman from Grand Island Northwest HS, recorded a fifth place finish with 4,108 points.
Also for Wayne State in the meet, Allie Rosener (Hartington, Nebraska) finished eighth in the 1,000 (3:14.31) and helped the Wildcat women to sixth in the distance medley relay (13:21.83). Ponca freshman Brooke Languis came in 10th in the shot put at 40-11.5.
Wayne State will compete in a pair of meets next weekend – the Husker Invite in Lincoln Friday and Saturday and the USD Alumni Meet in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome Saturday.
