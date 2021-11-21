HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings built a 42-21 halftime lead on the way to an 81-53 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action, Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Hastings (6-1, 2-0 GPAC) had five players in double figures, including four starters: Dawson Knude (13), Riley Clavel (12), Allison Bauer (11) and Taylor Beacom (10). Ali Smith added 12 points off the bench in the win.
For Mount Marty (0-7, 0-3 GPAC), Carlie Wetzel led the way with 11 points and six rebounds. Eve Millar and Kiara Berndt each had eight points. Megan Hirsch and Macy Kempf each had seven points. Aubrey Twedt grabbed six rebounds in the effort.
MOUNT MARTY (0-7)
Carlie Wetzel 4-9 1-1 11, Eve Millar 4-7 0-2 8, Kayla Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0, Camryn Krogman 2-5 0-0 4, Macy Kempf 3-3 1-5 7, Alana Bergland 0-0 2-2 2, Alexsis Kemp 0-2 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-2 3, Tayte Kohn 0-0 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-3 1-4 3, Kiara Berndt 3-4 0-0 8, Emma Jarovski 0-2 0-0 0, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 3-6 1-2 7, Hannah Muth 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-48 6-18 53.
HASTINGS (6-1)
Riley Clavel 3-11 5-6 12, Taylor Beacom 4-6 0-0 10, Allison Bauer 4-11 0-0 11, Katharine Hamburger 1-9 0-0 3, Dawson Knode 5-5 0-0 13, Ali Smith 4-6 2-4 12, Kelsey Basart 0-0 1-2 1, Sydney Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Rachel Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0, Hattie Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, Miriam Miller 3-5 1-4 8, Kiernan Paulk 0-1 2-2 2, Natalia Dick 1-5 0-2 2, Alyssa Baker 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-62 11-20 81.
MOUNT MARTY 10 11 15 17 — 53
HASTINGS 18 24 18 21 — 81
Three-Pointers: HC 14-32 (Bauer 3-9, Knode 3-3, Beacom 2-3, Smith 2-3, Clavel 1-5, Hamburger 1-4, Andreson 1-1, Miller 1-2), MMU 5-20 (Wetzel 2-5, Berndt 2-3, Otkin 1-5, Jacobson 0-1, Krogman 0-2, Kemp 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Jarovski 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 38 (Wetzel 6, Twedt 6), HC 34 (Dick 9). Assists: HC 12 (Beacom 4), MMU 5 (Twedt 2). Steals: HC 9 (Miller 3), MMU 5 (Otkin 3). Blocked Shots: MMU 2, MMU 0. Turnovers: MMU 20, MMU 9. Personal Fouls: HC 18, MMU 17. Fouled Out: None.
Sunday: Chadron State 68, MMU 48
CHADRON, Neb. — Jori Peters scored 22 points to lead Chadron State past Mount Marty 68-48 in women’s basketball action on Sunday. The game counted as an exhibition for MMU.
Bailey Brooks had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Chadron State (1-3). Ashayla Powers added 13 points.
For Mount Marty, Callie Otkin went 4-of-6 from three-point range for a team-high 12 points. Eve Millar finished with nine points and six rebounds. Macy Kempf added eight points.
Mount Marty travels to Presentation on Wednesday. It is a rematch of a meeting in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, won by Presentation 53-50 on Nov. 6.
MOUNT MARTY (0-7)
Callie Otkin 4-6 0-0 12, Eve Millar 3-10 2-2 9, Macy Kempf 2-6 4-7 8, Kayla Jacobson 1-9 2-4 4, Aubrey Twedt 2-3 0-0 4, Megan Hirsch 1-7 2-2 4, Carlie Wetzel 1-7 0-0 3, Kiara Berndt 1-3 0-0 2, Alexsis Kemp 0-4 2-2 2, Camryn Krogam 0-1 0-0 0, Tayte Hohn 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-56 12-17 48.
CHADRON STATE (1-3)
Jori Peters 8-12 2-4 22, Bailey Brooks 6-11 1-2 15, Ashayla Powers 5-7 3-6 13, Emily Achter 1-12 4-4 7, Olivia Waufle 1-4 2-2 4, Tatum Peterson 0-7 3-4 3, Elle Ravenscroft 1-1 0-0 2, Michaela Dammann 1-1 0-0 2, Brittni McCully 0-3 0-0 0, Meagan Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Olyria Pacheco 0-3 0-0 0, Samiyah Worrell 0-2 0-0 0, Kadyn Comer 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Aiono 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-65 15-22 68.
MOUNT MARTY 15 9 10 14 — 48
CHADRON STATE 17 12 18 21 — 68
Three-Pointers: CS 7-24 (Peters 4-6, Brooks 2-3, Achter 1-9, Ross 0-1, Pacheco 0-1, WAufle 0-2, Worrell 0-2), MMU 6-22 (Otkin 4-6, Millar 1-2, Wetzel 1-6, Jacobson 0-4, Krogman 0-1, Berndt 0-1, Kemp 0-2). Rebounds: CS 50 (Brooks 12), MMU 36 (Millar 6). Assists: CS 17 (Peters 5), MMU 8 (Jacobson 3). Steals: CS 8 (Peters 3), MMU 5. Blocked Shots: CS 4 (Peterson 3), MMU 2 (Twedt 2). Personal Fouls: CS 15, MMU 15. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 15, CS 11.
