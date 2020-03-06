VERMILLION — You know that motion coaches do toward players where they tap their index fingers to their temple in a kind of ‘be smart’ suggestion?
Tyler Hagedorn has never gotten that.
Nobody has ever needed to tell him to make smart decisions on a basketball court.
In fact, it’s often gone the other way for Hagedorn, a 6-foot-10 senior forward for the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team.
A lifelong hoops junkie and son of a basketball official, he’s an admitted over-thinker.
“Some people have told me it’s a burden and a blessing,” Hagedorn said this week, with a smile.
With the good comes, at times, the bad.
On the one hand, Hagedorn — who hails from Norfolk, Nebraska — knows the game so well that he’s simultaneous a coach and an official on the floor. Yet, on the other hand, that can be a detriment.
“The most repeated thing that coaches have told me is, ‘Stop thinking, just play,’” Hagedorn said.
Sometimes that’s easier said than done.
Especially when you spent many nights of your childhood in a gym.
From a young age, he would travel the region with his father, Randy, who would officiate college basketball games — Hagedorn jokes that he’s been to every college arena within a 3-4 hour radius.
Wayne State College was a place Hagedorn remembers most, he said. He’d tag along on the short drive with his father and the other officials to Wayne, and would get up shots in the auxiliary gym before his father’s game started.
He’d then sit there and watch.
He’d spend time in the officials’ room during halftime.
He’d ride back with them, hearing the way they described their game.
“Pretty much everything I know about basketball is from my dad,” Hagedorn said.
“Maybe not everything,” he added, with a chuckle.
As youth basketball became high school basketball and eventually Division I basketball, Hagedorn’s knowledge of the game continued to grow. It’s to the point now that people joke that he sees the game as an official.
“Sometimes your greatest strength is your greatest weakness, and he does think,” USD head coach Todd Lee said, with a smile.
“Sometimes you can see his mind working.”
There’s an easy solution, though: Just ask Hagedorn what’s going through his mind.
There’s far more to the Hagedorn story, though.
He’s a thinker, yes, but he’s also one heck of a player.
“He’s a marked man,” Lee said. “When you lead the country in three-point shooting, people are going to take that away.”
Yes, Hagedorn is averaging 18.1 points per game for the Coyotes this season, but to really appreciate the season he’s having, a deep dive is required.
Let’s examine.
He’s shooting 54 percent overall from the floor, but has made 52 percent of his three-point attempts. Hagedorn is not a big man who rarely shoots from deep, no, he frequently launches from deep.
In fact, he’s just shy of qualifying for the Division I lead in three-point percentage. Yes, the top three-point shooter in the country is a 6-foot-10 post.
And for good measure, Hagedorn is shooting 82 percent at the free throw line.
That percentage line of 54-52-82 is mind-boggling.
“I don’t think there’s another player in the country doing that,” Lee said.
But there’s more.
“You could make an argument he’s the most efficient offensive player in the country,” Lee said.
Hagedorn has always been a dangerous three-pointer shooter (and not just for someone his size), but what he’s doing this season has attracted more attention from opposing defenses.
He’s typing guarded by a ‘four,’ and his number of looks have decreased.
“It’s not a secret,” Lee said. “Then they take their chances with him in the post.”
You can’t be a secret when you’ve done what Hagedorn has done in his career in Vermillion.
He’s scored 1,208 points, grabbed 532 rebounds, made 43 percent of his three-point attempts and has guided USD back to the Summit League tournament.
The third-seeded Coyotes (20-11) open the tournament Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. against North Dakota at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
It’s the first step toward what Hagedorn is a Summit League championship — and trip to the NCAA Tournament — in his final season.
All these years later from a middle school tournament title in Sioux Falls.
“I remember that moment specifically, when I really fell in love with basketball,” Hagedorn said. “I knew I was going to put all my heart and soul into it.
“That really drove me throughout my career.”
