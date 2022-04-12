HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic swept team honors in its home Trojan Invitational track and field meet, Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Cedar Catholic edged in-town rival Hartington-Newcastle 170 to 132.5 for the boys’ title. Creighton (66) was third, followed by Wynot (65) and Crofton (27.5).
The Cedar boys swept the 400 (46.08), 1600 (3:37.74) and 3200 (8:58.41) relays, and had two individual victories from Carson Noecker in the 1600 (4:35.66) and 3200 (9:45.61). Also for the Trojans, Alex Kuehn (51.95) won the 400, Carson Arens (2:07.72) won the 800 and Jaxson Bernecker (137-3) won the discus.
Hartington-Newcastle won six events, with Jake Peitz and Lane Heimes each claiming two wins. Peitz won the 100 (11.57) and shot put (49-9), while Heimes won the 300 hurdles (46.73) and high jump (6-1). Also for the Wildcats, Mayson McIntosh won the 200 (24.22) and Ky Rice won the 110 hurdles (18.35).
Creighton’s Cade Hammer was a double-winner, claiming the long jump (20-4) and triple jump (41-5 1/2).
The Cedar girls scored 155 points, beating out Wynot (97.5) and Crofton (86). Hartington-Newcastle (78.5) and Randolph (32) rounded out the first five.
The Trojans won six events, including the 1600 (4:13.24) and 3200 (10:57.19) relays. Faith Christensen (13.29) won the 100, Sophia Reifenrath (28.21) won the 200, Laney Kathol (1:01.18) won the 400 and Lexi Eickhoff (33-7) won the shot put for Cedar Catholic.
Crofton had five wins from two athletes. Jordyn Arens claimed the 800 (2:28.29), 1600 (5:57.95) and 3200 (12:50.41). Caitlin Guenther won the triple jump (33-3) and discus (98-9).
Wynot claimed four titles, including the 400 relay (53.53). Kayla Pinkelman won both the 100-meter (17.48) and 300-meter (52.61) hurdle races. Kinslee Heimes claimed the long jump title (14-10 1/2).
Randolph’s Bailey Beal won the high jump, clearing 4-8.
