CENTERVILLE — Tripp-Delmont-Armour jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter and held on for a 52-44 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.

Isaac Wunder scored 21 points, and Mason Reiner finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for TDA. Jaden Groeneweg had 11 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

