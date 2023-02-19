CENTERVILLE — Tripp-Delmont-Armour jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter and held on for a 52-44 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.
Isaac Wunder scored 21 points, and Mason Reiner finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for TDA. Jaden Groeneweg had 11 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Connor Epp led Freeman Academy-Marion with 23 points and seven rebounds. Maddox Kihne had five steals.
TDA, 15-4, finishes the regular season at Colome on Friday. FA-M begins Region 4B post-season play next.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (15-4) 16 7 16 13 — 52
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (12-8) 3 9 15 17 — 44
Centerville 69, Scotland 33
CENTERVILLE — Luke Knight finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Centerville past Scotland 69-33 in the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.
Aiden Bobzin posted 12 points and Logan Bobzin had 11 points for Centerville. Brennan Tople had five assists and three steals, and Miles Eide posted four assists in the victory.
Jayce Walloch led Scotland with eight points.
Centerville hosts Mitchell Christian on Monday. Scotland awaits Region 4B Tournament play.
CENTERVILLE (9-8) 14 12 25 18 — 69
SCOTLAND (9-11) 9 12 5 7 — 33
Alcester-Hudson 69, Burke 61
CENTERVILLE — Alcester-Hudson used a pair of 20-point performers to outlast Burke 69-61 in the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.
Ethan Bovill finished with 25 points for Alcester-Hudson. Dom Van Egdom had 20 points and six steals. Jose Topete Lopez added 13 points in the victory.
Reed Benter scored a game-high 34 points for Burke. Nick Nelson had 14 points and Bryce Bartling added four assists.
Alcester-Hudson awaits Region 4B Tournament play. Burke finishes the regular season at home against Avon on Friday.
BURKE (5-14) 13 14 15 19 — 61
ALCESTER-HUDSON (6-14) 15 19 13 22 — 69
Corsica-Stickney 65, Gayville-Volin 42
CENTERILLE — Corsica-Stickney outscored Gayville-Volin 22-7 in the third quarter to pull away to a 65-42 victory over the Raiders in the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.
Shad Bosma led Corsica-Stickney with 23 points and three steals. Tyson Wentland had 13 points and eight rebounds. Carter Wright scored 10 points and Lincoln Bruinsma added six assists in the victory.
Spencer Karstens had 16 points and four steals for Gayville-Volin. Preston Karstens added nine points.
Corsica-Stickney, 7-11, finishes the regular season on Monday against Parkston. Gayville-Volin finishes the regular season at Freeman on Friday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (7-11) 10 19 22 14 — 65
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-16) 7 19 7 9 — 42
CENTERVILLE — Jaden Stahl scored a game-high 20 points to lead Avon past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 50-19 in the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.
Landon Thury scored 10 points and Trace Pelton added nine points in the victory.
Avon finishes the regular season at Burke on Friday. AC-DC finishes the regular season at Gregory Monday.
AVON (5-14) 9 17 13 11 — 50
ANDES CENT.-DC (0-19) 4 0 7 8 — 19
CENTERVILLE — Benicio Zephier and Terrill Rave each posted double-doubles as Marty rolled past Colome 74-47 in the Great Plains Conference Boys’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Centerville.
Benicio Zephier finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the balanced Marty barrage. Greg Zephier scored 13 points and had five assists. Terrill Rave finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Kizer Ashes added four assists in the victory.
Joseph Laprath led Colome with 20 points. Alec Thieman had four steals.
Marty, 12-6, hosts Crazy Horse on Wednesday. Colome hosts Lyman on Tuesday.
MARTY (12-6) 21 27 12 14 — 74
COLOME (9-9) 16 7 10 14 — 47
