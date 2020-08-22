The Yankton Gazelles suffered their first two setbacks of the season, both against Class AA competition, during a home girls’ tennis quadrangular on Saturday at the Yankton High School/Summit Activities Central tennis courts.
Watertown edged the Gazelles 5-4 to open play.
Maggie Schaefer and Nora Krajewski each won in singles play, and teamed together for a flight one doubles victory. Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon also teamed up for a doubles win.
Stevens topped the Gazelles 8-0. Schaefer won at flight one singles for the Gazelles.
Yankton, 4-2, returns to action with a trip to Brookings, Aug. 28-29. The Gazelles will face Aberdeen Central, Brookings and Harrisburg on Friday, and Huron and Aberdeen Roncalli that Saturday.
WATERTOWN 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Sadie Moran 10-4; Nora Krajewski Y def. Josie Heyn 10-2; Ellie Zink W def. Frannie Kouri 10-0; Allison Rokusek W def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-5; Grace Ortmeier W def. Addison Gordon 10-5; Jaida Young W def. Kayla Marsh 10-4
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Moran-Zink 10-7; Heyn-Young W def. Kouri-Marsh 10-4; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Ortmeier-Leyla Meester 10-8
JV: Sophie Nichols W def. Lexus Sherman 8-0; Meester W def. Paige Mitzel 8-0
STEVENS 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Vanessa Wittenberg 10-7; Ali Scott S def. Nora Krajewski 10-3; Anna Mueller S def. Frannie Kouri 10-1; Abby Sherrill S def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-3; Emma Thurness S def. Paige Mitzel 10-0; Peyton Ogle S def. Kayla Marsh 10-1
DOUBLES: Wittenberg-Scott S def. Schaefer-N. Krajewski 10-2; Sherrill-Ogle S def. Kouri-Marsh 10-1; Thurness-Kaiya Parkin S def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-7
JV: Mueller-Julia Weidmeier S def. Lexus Sherman-Paige Mitzel 8-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.