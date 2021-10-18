ABERDEEN — The Yankton Gazelles earned a 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 victory in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Saturday in Aberdeen.
“We came out confident and in control,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “We played aggressively. It was a complete team effort.”
Jordynn Salvatori and Chloe McDermott each had 12 kills for Yankton. Salvatori also had 12 digs and two blocks. McDermott also had eight digs.
Also for Yankton, Britta Pietila posted seven kills and two ace serves.
Yankton, 11-12, faces the top-ranked team in Class A, Sioux Falls Christian, on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Aberdeen Central won each of the sub-varsity matches. The Golden Eagles won the JV match 25-15, 25-16; the sophomore match 25-21, 25-16; the freshmen ‘A’ match 24-26, 25-15, 18-16; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-14, 25-7.
Lewis and Clark Conference Tourn.
Tri County NE 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Tri County Northeast picked up a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Hartington-Newcastle Saturday during the Lewis and Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Lauren Howell tallied eight kills to lead Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten added 24 assists and 16 digs. Maya Knutson tallied 19 digs and Mani Lange 12. Erin Folkers, Zoey Gratzfeld and Erin Meisenheimer added six kills each.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Bloomfield 1
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. —Hartington-Newcastle tallied a 25-17, 10-25, 25-18 win over Bloomfield during the Lewis and Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament in Bloomfield, Nebraska Saturday.
Erin Folkers tallied 13 kills and Lauren Howell nine for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten tallied 36 assists. Olivia Grutsch tallied 38 digs and Kennadi Peitz 10.
Dakota 12 Conference Tourn.
Dakota Valley 2, Dell Rapids 1
TEA — Dakota Valley picked up a 25-16, 23-25, 25-14 win over Dell Rapids at the Dakota 12 Conference tournament in Tea Saturday.
Sophie Tuttle and Jorja Van Den Hull tallied 10 kills each for the Panthers. Logan Miller added 29 assists and Kate VanRooyan 17 digs. Sammi Archer pitched in 14 digs and Tuttle 10.
Dakota Valley 2, Tea 0
TEA — Dakota Valley recorded a 28-26, 25-19 win over Tea Saturday at the Dakota 12 conference tournament in Tea.
Jorja Van Den Hull tallied eight kills to lead Dakota Valley. Logan Miller added 19 assists and Sammi Archer 10 digs.
Sioux Falls Christian 2, Dakota Valley 0
TEA —Sioux Falls Christian picked up a 25-7, 25-7 win over Dakota Valley Saturday at the Dakota 12 conference tournament in Tea.
Tori Schulz and Jorja Van Den Hull tallied two kills each for Dakota Valley. Reagan VanRooyan tallied eight digs and Logan Miller six assists.
