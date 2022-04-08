After seven seasons of donning a red and white jersey, Matthew Mors has chosen new colors.
Blue and yellow.
As in, the blue and yellow of South Dakota State.
Mors, the former Yankton High School record-breaker who spent this past season as a redshirt at the University of Wisconsin, announced Friday afternoon that he has committed to SDSU and will suit up for the Jackrabbits.
The decision for Mors, a 6-foot-7 forward, came two and a half weeks after he announced he was exploring a transfer from Wisconsin.
“Finding the right fit for me was the most important part, and going to a program where yes, it’s a little closer to home, but there’s a lot more opportunity out there for me,” Mors told the Press & Dakotan.
Mors burst onto the Yankton scene as a seventh-grader and quickly began building a six-season varsity resume that would ultimately lead him to become one of the most decorated boys’ basketball players in state history. He graduated from YHS as the program leader in career points (2,707), points in a game (48), points in a season (585), career steals (219), career assists (315), career blocks (159) and career three-pointers (254).
The recipient of five all-state honors, Mors was also three times named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and helped guide Yankton to the 2018 state championship — the program’s first title in 40 years.
Naturally a highly-recruited player by a number of high major conference Division I programs, Mors committed to and later signed with Wisconsin. He spent this season with the Badgers as a redshirt freshman and ultimately decided to transfer from Madison.
Just shy of three weeks later, he has his decision.
“When I came down to Brookings the first time, I knew they had something special going on,” Mors said. “I had an immediate connection with the coaches.”
South Dakota State, guided by head coach Eric Henderson, put together a historic season in 2021-22. The Jackrabbits (30-5) ran through the Summit League regular season without a loss and then won the tournament championship to reach the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately lost to Providence in the first round.
The Jackrabbits will also likely enter the 2022-23 season as the favorite to repeat in the Summit League, based on the return of players like Baylor Scheierman (who is exploring his chances in the NBA Draft but could still return), Zeke Mayo, Alex Arians, Matt Dentlinger and Luke Appel.
“I’m super excited to play next to Baylor, and I could say the same thing for all of the guys,” Mors said. “The way they play is so loose and free-flowing, and it’s going to be so much fun.”
Although Mors said the idea of playing closer to home in Yankton was not the main reason for wanting to explore a transfer, he did say the opportunity to play in front of South Dakota fans again is an exciting prospect.
“Being able to represent not only myself, but my family and the state of South Dakota with a ‘South Dakota’ name across my chest, I feel like that will be so exciting,” he said.
For now, Mors said he is glad to have his decision made.
“My phone’s been blowing up like crazy and it hasn’t stopped for two weeks,” he said. “It feels amazing to have this off my shoulders.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.