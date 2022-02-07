The Wagner Red Raiders remained the top team in the Class A girls’ basketball poll despite suffering their first loss of the season, as the South Dakota Media basketball poll was announced on Monday.

Wagner (15-1) remained in the top spot, receiving 15 of 21 first place votes. West Central (16-2) picked up five first place votes, with fourth-ranked St. Thomas More (12-3) receiving the other.

Dakota Valley (14-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ poll.

In the Class AA boys’ rankings, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (13-0) remained a unanimous selection for the top spot. Rapid City Stevens (8-6), which received a vote, travels to Yankton on Friday.

O’Gorman (13-1) drew 20 of 21 first place votes in the Class AA girls’ poll, with second-ranked Sioux Falls Washington (13-1) picking up the other. Yankton (4-9) will host third-ranked Rapid City Stevens (12-2) on Friday and fourth-ranked Rapid City Central (11-3) on Saturday.

DeSmet (15-1) was a unanimous selection in the Class B boys’ poll. Platte-Geddes (11-3), which celebrated head coach Frank Cutler’s 500th career victory on Saturday, received votes in the poll.

Aberdeen Roncalli (14-1) drew 20 of 21 first place votes in the Class B girls’ poll. Corsica-Stickney (14-2) drew the other vote. Viborg-Hurley (13-3) received votes in the poll.

BASKETBALL

S.D. MEDIA POLL

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys’ basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (21)              13-0 105              1

2. O’Gorman      13-2      84           2

3. Jefferson        8-6         56           4

4. Mitchell           10-4      37           3

T-5. Aberdeen Central   9-5          11           RV

T-5. Lincoln         6-6         11           5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 8, Harrisburg 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (21)       14-0       105        1

2. St. Thomas More         13-2       78          2

3. Winner            14-1      54          3

4. Sioux Valley   11-3      48          4

5. Flandreau       13-2      22          5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tea Area 4.

Class B

1. De Smet (21) 15-1      105         1

2. White River    9-2         80          2

3. Lower Brule   12-1      66          3

4. Aberdeen Christian    13-2       40          4

5. Potter County               12-1      12          5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Timber Lake 5, Howard 1.

Girls’ basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20)             13-1      104         1

2. Washington (1)            13-1      85           2

3. RC Stevens    12-2      61           4

4. RC Central      11-3      42           5

5. Brandon Valley             12-3      23           3

Class A

1. Wagner (15)  15-1      92          1

2. West Central (5)          16-2      85          2

3. Flandreau       12-2      54          T-3

4. St. Thomas More (1)  12-3       30          T-3

5. Lakota Tech   15-1      29          T-3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (20)  14-1      104        1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1)    14-2       84          2

3. White River    11-2      54          3

4. De Smet          15-1      43          4

5. Aberdeen Christian    14-2       21          5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Wall 2.

