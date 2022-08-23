Mount Marty had their chances Tuesday but could not get a second goal as they drew 1-1 against the York Panthers here at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton Tuesday.
“We have quite a bit of work to do,” head coach Cynthia Chavez said. “The big challenge from Sunday’s game into today is offense. We’ve been focusing a lot on defense, which isn’t a bad thing, but we need to work on the offensive part with attacking with connecting with going forward with possessing (the ball).”
Sophomore midfield Shelby Reed opened the scoring for the Lancers five minutes into the game. Her shot from about 15 yards out hit the top right corner of the net as Mount Marty led 1-0.
“It felt good to have a shot off and see us working as a team,” Reed said. “It felt good to be ahead of everything.”
The Lancers had another chance from Reed got wide right with 36:11 remaining in half. After that, the Panthers started pressing and gained momentum. York freshman midfielder Paisly Cleveland tied the game with 18:49 remaining in the first half off a set piece.
“We weren’t as ready as we should have been,” Reed said. “We weren’t talking. Nobody was where they should have been. It was unlucky.”
“Our keeper (Kelsey Tabbert) wasn’t expecting it to come in that quick,” Chavez said. “It looked like she tried to catch the ball when it should have just been a punch out because of how fast and how strong kick that was.”
Tabbert would recover in the second half, making three saves in the first 17 minutes of the half to keep the score at 1-1. The Lancers were able to push up the field more effectively as the half went along.
MMU senior Torrye Provencher’s shot at 25:45 went over the crossbar, as York countered with a shot from Leilialani Verdugo that Tabbert saved.
The Lancers were able to reclaim control of the game in the last 20 minutes or so, as they were able to get through balls. Despite this, they only forced York goalkeeper Lia Krohe to make one save late in the game. Chavez alluded to the parts of MMU’s offensive game that they will have to work on, which include when to play the ball through and recognizing the opposing defense’s backline.
“Can we play it from behind?,” Chavez said. “Can we play it out wide and behind? Can we split the defense? Those little things, movement off the ball for the girls that are in the play, and how we can find them (is important to our success offensively).”
Despite pointing to the aspects of the game the players need to work on, Chavez was impressed with how her team possessed the ball in the game today.
“Possessing the ball is something that we do and something that (the players) have been learning, working on and been improving on,” Chavez said.
Reed was happy with the way her teammates were passing the ball throughout the game today.
“One thing that I hope to carry moving forward is our passing,” Reed said. “We’ve been working really hard on that as a team at practice.”
The Lancers return to action next Monday at 5 p.m. against Buena Vista University at Crane-Youngworth Field.
