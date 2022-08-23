Mount Marty had their chances Tuesday but could not get a second goal as they drew 1-1 against the York Panthers here at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton Tuesday.

“We have quite a bit of work to do,” head coach Cynthia Chavez said. “The big challenge from Sunday’s game into today is offense. We’ve been focusing a lot on defense, which isn’t a bad thing, but we need to work on the offensive part with attacking with connecting with going forward with possessing (the ball).”

