WAYNE, Neb. — Ponca’s defense forced 34 turnovers and raced out to a 15-point halftime lead on the way to a 53-34 girls’ basketball victory over Wayne on Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Sam Ehlers scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ponca (2-0), while Mattie Milligan and Gracen Evans both added eight points. Lauryn Gill scored seven points, and Ashlyn Kingsbury contributed five points, five rebounds and four steals.
In the loss for Wayne (1-1), Brooklyn Kruse scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Ponca visits Randolph on Thursday.
PONCA (2-0) 12 21 9 11 — 53
WAYNE (1-1) 9 9 6 10 — 34
Boyd County 55, Wausa 48
WAUSA, Neb. — Amelia Hoffman scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Boyd County defeated Wausa 55-48 in girls’ basketball action Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Lauryn Hoffman added 16 points, and Bentley Adams recorded eight points and eight rebounds for Boyd County (1-1).
In the loss for Wausa (0-2), Morgan Kleinschmit tallied 23 points, five rebounds and seven steals, while Clara Schindler added 16 points, and Blair Wakeley had five rebounds and three assists.
Wausa hosts Creighton tonight (Tuesday).
BOYD COUNTY (1-1) 14 11 15 15 — 55
WAUSA (0-2) 11 8 10 19 — 48
