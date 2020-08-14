MITCHELL — A team from Nebraska moved one step closer to a championship in the neighboring state.
Three wins. Two more to go for the Wynot Expos.
Led by another effective pitching performance, Wynot blanked Salem 10-0 in seven innings in Friday night’s quarterfinal battle at the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell.
That victory advances Wynot to tonight’s (Saturday) 7:30 p.m. semifinals against Canova. The championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.
It also marks the first time since 2016 (Crofton, another Nebraska team) that a South Central League team reached the semifinals.
After losing to Crofton in the District 6B Tournament, Wynot has now blanked Elk Point, Clark and Salem in the state tournament.
The Expos were certainly feeling confident as they entered the state tournament bracket, according to Friday night’s pitcher Dain Whitmire.
“We definitely have the talent to win these games, and we’ve played our cards right,” he said.
His manager, Lee Heimes, agreed.
“I thought we had a good team, for sure,” Heimes said. “We’ve learned all season and these young guys’ confidence keeps growing.”
Wynot’s pitching staff — of Jackson Sudbeck, Jalen Wieseler and Dain Whitmire — did not allow a run in the first two games of the tournament, and kept Salem off the scoreboard for seven innings.
That’s 25 innings of scoreless baseball.
“The biggest key was to keep throwing up those zeroes and let our bats keep it rolling,” Heimes said.
In Friday’s victory, Whitmire scattered six hits over seven innings to nab the victory on the mound, and Jalen Wieseler drove in four runs at the plate.
“Dain did a great job once he settled in after that first inning,” Heimes said. “He really got into a nice groove.”
Wynot got started in the top of the fourth inning, when Jackson Sudbeck brought home his brother Dawson for the first run and Dylan Lehr (a pickup player from Menno) followed with a two-run single.
That 3-0 lead would later be added to an inning later.
Wynot scored a run in the fifth inning on a throwing error by the catcher and Wieseler followed with a two-run double.
Kyle Wiepen scored a run on a wild pitch to push the lead to 7-0 in the sixth inning and Wieseler later hit a two-run single to make it 9-0.
Lehr pushed the margin to double digits with a single in the top of the seventh.
Whitmire then finished Salem off in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the run-rule victory for the Expos.
“We’ve shown toughness, and these guys really compete and play hard,” Lee Heimes said.
Now the task for Wynot is to topple a dangerous Canova squad.
“They’ve got a nice lineup and great pitching, and the further you get into this tournament, the teams get that much better,” Heimes said.
