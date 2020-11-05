GAYVILLE — Rijjy Peterson’s big night helped Freeman sweep Gayville-Volin 29-27, 25-18, 25-14 in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night in Gayville.
Peterson finished with 15 kills, 19 digs, two ace serves, six blocks and three ace serves for Freeman (17-6), which advances to the SoDak 16 next Tuesday.
Kate Miller added 14 kills, four blocks and 11 digs for Freeman, while Lily Wipf had 36 digs and Cara Maske tallied 32 set assists.
In the season-ending loss for Gayville-Volin (16-4), Kayla VanOsdel posted 16 kills and 18 digs, Jadyn Hubbard had seven kills and 13 digs, and Keeley Larson had 29 set assists. Molly Larson led the defense with 27 digs and Ayla Dimmer tallied 26 digs.
FREEMAN (17-6) 29 25 25
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (16-4) 27 18 14
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
EMERY — Julia Weber tallied 14 kills and 24 digs to send top-seeded Bridgewater-Emery past Alcester-Hudson 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Emery.
Taylor Schallenkamp added 12 kills, and Kerrigan Schultz posted 28 set assists, six kills and 17 digs for Bridgewater-Emery (20-2), which advances to a SoDak 16 match next Tuesday.
In the loss for Alcester-Hudson (14-13), Roni Rhead had nine kills, Emily VanderFeen had five kills and 18 digs, Alyssa Keiser posted 27 digs and four ace serves, and Bayleigh Peterson recorded eight set assists and 16 digs.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (14-13) 21 19 21
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (20-2) 25 25 25
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 3, Lennox 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rachel Rosenquist’s 15 kills and two blocks helped Dakota Valley cruise past Lennox 25-11, 25-8, 25-6 in the Region 4A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in North Sioux City.
The win sends Dakota Valley (14-5) to a SoDak 16 match next Tuesday.
Sophia Atchison added eight kills and 10 digs in the victory, while Logan Miller had 29 set assists and eight ace serves. Sam Archer chipped in with 10 digs and eight aces.
No stats were reported for Lennox (8-16).
LENNOX (8-16) 11 8 6
DAKOTA VALLEY (14-5) 25 25 25
Region 5A
Madison 3, Parkston 1
MADISON — Abby Brooks recorded 23 kills as Madison defeated Parkston 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 at the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday evening in Madison.
Madison (15-4) advances to a SoDak 16 match next Tuesday.
Sophia VandenBosch added 17 kills and 24 digs for Madison, while Autumn Barger had 17 digs and Kylie Krusemark tallied 45 set assists.
In the loss for Parkston (17-8), Emma Yost had 11 kills and three ace serves, Maggie Baumgart had 10 kills and three blocks, and C.C. Neugebauer posted 16 digs and 30 set assists.
PARKSTON (17-8) 14 15 25 16
MADISON (15-4) 25 25 21 25
Region 6B
Kimball-White Lake 3, Avon 0
BONESTEEL — Kimball-White Lake moved one step closer to the state tournament after sweeping Avon 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 at the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night in Bonesteel.
No stats were reported for KWL (16-5), which advances to a SoDak 16 match next Tuesday.
In the season-ending loss for Avon (11-6), Hanna Miller had six kills and two blocks, Shalayne Nagel had five kills, Reese Powers posted eight set assists, McKenna Kocmich had seven set assists and Katie Gretschmann led the defense with 13 digs.
AVON (11-6) 12 18 16
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (16-5) 25 25 25
Corsica-Stickney 3, Platte-Geddes 1
BONESTEEL — Corsica-Stickney defeated Platte-Geddes 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 in the Region 6B Tournament on Thursday in Bonesteel.
No stats were reported for Corsica-Stickney (18-3), which advances to a SoDak 16 match next Tuesday.
In the season-ending loss for Platte-Geddes (17-8), Cadence VanZee tallied 16 kills and 11 digs, while Karly VanDerWerff added 11 kills, four blocks and 15 digs. Avery DeVries added 30 set assists, 13 digs and seven ace serves.
PLATTE-GEDDES (17-8) 25 24 19 22
CORSICA-STICKNEY (18-3) 23 26 25 25
