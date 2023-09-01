MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles went 1-1 in a girls’ tennis triangular on Friday in Mitchell.
Mitchell topped Yankton 6-3. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski each won in singles, then teamed up for a 10-0 victory in doubles.
Yankton earned a 9-0 victory over Madison in the other match.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt for a match on Sept. 8.
MITCHELL 6, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Sophia Huber 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elliot Smith 10-1; Carsyn Weich M def. Addison Gordon 10-2; Katie Morgan M def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-2; Elly Clement M def. Karalyn Koerner 10-4; Matteah Graves M def. Meagan Scott 10-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Huber-Smith 10-0; Weich-Clement M def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 10-0; Graves-Morgan M def. Scott-Koerner 10-3
YANKTON 9, MADISON 0
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Delilah Maxwell 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Sienna Maxwell 10-5; Addison Gordon Y def. Audrey Allen 10-2; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Christian Rowe 10-1; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Miranda Gonyo 10-2; Meagan Scott Y def. Callie Bounds 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. D. Maxwell-S. Maxwell 10-0; Gordon/Lima-Zapon Y def. Rowe-Gonyo 10-3; Scott-Koerner Y def. Allen-Bounds 10-2
JV: Marie Chabotteau M def. Annie Baumann 8-2; Presley Sedlacek Y def. Shelby Poncelet 8-6; Poncelet-Chabotteau M def. Baumann-Sedlacek 8-2
