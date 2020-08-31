After a season-opening victory over Spearfish, Yankton remained second in the South Dakota Media football poll and ranked fourth in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll. Both polls were announced on Monday.
Pierre was ranked first in both polls in Class 11AA, ranking first on all 22 media ballots. Brookings and Mitchell also rank ahead of the Bucks in the coaches’ poll.
Yankton, 1-0, takes on Dakota Valley on Friday. The Panthers are receiving votes in Class 11A in the coaches’ poll.
In other classes:
— Sioux Falls Roosevelt is ranked first in both polls in Class 11AAA. The Rough Riders, 23-21 winners over Brandon Valley in the opener, are a unanimous pick by the media.
— Tea Area holds the top spot in both polls in Class 11A. The Titans host Vermillion this week.
— Winner holds the top spot in Class 11B in both polls. Elk Point-Jefferson, receiving votes in both polls, hosts Sisseton this week.
— Viborg-Hurley is a unanimous top pick in both polls in Class 9AA, the only team that is a unanimous top pick in the coaches’ poll. The Cougars head to Menno-Marion this week.
Platte-Geddes is third in the coaches’ poll and fourth in the media poll. The Black Panthers host Colome this week.
Bon Homme is fifth in the coaches’ poll and receiving votes in the media poll. The Cavaliers host Wolsey-Wessington this week.
— Canistota-Freeman is the top pick in both polls in Class 9A. The Pride host Oldham-Ramona-Rutland this week.
— Wolsey-Wessington holds the top spot in both polls in Class 9B. Alcester-Hudson, which ranks fourth in the media poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll, hosts Estelline-Hendricks this week.
FOOTBALL
SD MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 1-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 0-1 72 2
3. O’Gorman 1-0 69 3
4. Harrisburg 1-0 49 4
5. Washington 1-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 7.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 1-0 110 1
2. Yankton 1-0 81 2
3. Mitchell 1-0 64 3
4. Brookings 1-0 50 5
5. Huron 0-1 23 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 2.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 1-0 107 2
2. Dell Rapids (3) 1-0 84 3
3. Canton 0-1 64 1
4. West Central 1-0 47 4
5. Madison 1-0 23 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3, Lennox 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 2-0 108 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 2-0 90 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 64 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 46 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-1 11 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 8, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 2-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 2-0 85 2
3. Hamlin 2-0 57 5
4. Platte-Geddes 1-0 48 4
5. Deuel 0-1 12 3
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Florence-Henry 6, Bon Homme 4.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (21) 2-0 109 1
2. Howard (1) 2-0 84 2
3. Gregory 2-0 63 3
4. Warner 2-0 34 5
5. De Smet 1-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Wall 7, Britton-Hecla 5, Philip 2.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (18) 2-0 106 1
2. Colman-Egan (4) 2-0 91 2
3. Langford Area 2-0 62 3
4. Alcester-Hudson 2-0 45 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 3.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (25) 150
2. O'Gorman (4) 104
3. Brandon Valley (2) 95
4. Harrisburg (1) 69
5. SF Washington (2) 50
Others: SF Lincoln 23, Watertown 6
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (33) 165
2. Brookings (1) 101
3. Mitchell (1) 97
4. Yankton (1) 89
5. Huron 43
Others: Douglas 6
CLASS 11A
1. Tea Area (20) 141
2. Dell Rapids (5) 95
3. Canton (5) 80
4. Madison (2) 63
5. West Central 51
Others: Dakota Valley 21, SF Christian 9, Tri-Valley 8, Belle Fourche 5
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (21) 141
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (11) 130
3. Sioux Valley 71
4. McCook Central/Montrose 60
5. St. Thomas More 29
Others: Elk Point-Jefferson 17, WWSSC 12, Mobridge-Pollock 11, Aberdeen Roncalli 6
CLASS 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 120
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 81
3. Platte-Geddes 46
4. Hamlin 29
5. Bon Homme 21
Others: Arlington/Lake Preston 17, Florence/Henry 16, Baltic 12, Hanson 9
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (16) 111
2. Howard (7) 92
3. DeSmet 47
4. Warner (1) 42
5. Gregory 39
Others: Britton-Hecla 14, Wall 14, Timber Lake 3
CLASS 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (16) 111
2. Colman-Egan (7) 74
3. Langford Area (1) 72
4. DR St. Mary 39
5. Alcester-Hudson 33
Others: Faulkton Area 9, Kadoka Area 7, Harding County 4
