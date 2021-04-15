Recent cold weather conditions have led to a number of schedule updates.
— The club high school baseball game featuring Dakota Valley at Hanson-Aurora, scheduled for today (Friday), will be played on Sunday, May 16. The 1 p.m. contest will be played in Mount Vernon.
— Vermillion will travel to Dakota Valley in club high school baseball on Monday, April 26. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
The Vermillion-Dell Rapids matchup originally set for that date has been cancelled.
— Beresford has joined a girls’ golf event featuring Elk Point-Jefferson at Dakota Valley. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20. Start time is set for 4 p.m. at Two Rivers Golf Course.
— The Parkston-Ethan-Tripp at Hanson-Aurora club high school baseball game, scheduled for Monday, has been pushed back to Thursday, April 22.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.