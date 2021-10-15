SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt University captured a 3-1 victory over Mount Marty University in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Friday night in Sioux Center, Iowa. Dordt won by set scores of 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14.
Dordt, now 13-6 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC, got 11 kills from Alli Timmermans and 10 kills from Jessi Franken.
Mount Marty, now 7-14 overall and 1-10 in the GPAC, got nine kills apiece from Gabby Ruth, Alexis Kerkman and Allison Jones. Ally DeLange contributed 35 set assists and 13 digs, and Molly Brinkman had 15 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.