Trevor Fitzgerald wasn’t about to shy away from a challenge.
Someone would have to be the one to guard Caden Mitchell, the 6-foot-6 standout junior from Mitchell, and Fitzgerald — a multi-sport senior at Yankton — jumped at the chance.
“When we were younger, he guarded me in practice every day, and he made it tough on me, so I knew he could do it,” Yankton senior Matthew Mors said.
“He’s a great competitor. He wanted that matchup.”
Fitzgerald went toe-to-toe with Hinker for most of the night and Mors scored 33 points as the second-ranked Bucks defeated fourth-ranked Mitchell 53-44 in a Class AA boys’ basketball showdown Friday night at the YHS gym.
It wasn’t as though Hinker didn’t produce (he scored 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting) or that he was guarded every second of the game by Fitzgerald, but Fitzgerald nonetheless held his own against one of the top players in AA basketball.
“That was a gutsy effort,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “I’m proud of him for taking on a challenge like that against one of the best players in the state.”
Not only was it not a surprise that Fitzgerald would want that assignment, it didn’t surprise any of his coaches or teammates that he rose to the occasion, Haynes added.
“He’s a competitor,” Haynes said. “He’s a multi-sport kid, so he’s been in a lot of big games.”
Friday night certainly qualified as one of those, as well.
The Bucks (14-3) have won all eight of their home games this season and kept that streak alive on a night when they honored their seniors.
“We wanted to come out and prove something,” Mors said.
How so?
“It was senior night, so that was special to us,” Mors said. “And we’re undefeated at home, and that’s special to us, too. It’s special to us as a team and to this community.”
The Bucks built a 27-20 halftime lead and then got 12 points from Mors in the third quarter to push the margin to 43-31 after three quarters — the dagger was a Mors three-pointer with 1:35 left in the third after Mitchell had gotten to within 35-29.
Another Mors three-pointer with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Bucks a 48-36 cushion and the Kernels missed a handful of shots in the final minutes.
“I thought our defensive ball pressure bothered them, but I think we’re fortunate in that their guys missed some shots they’ll normally make,” Haynes said.
The Kernels, who made 4-of-12 three-pointers, also got 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks from Zane Alm. Hinker added five rebounds, and Ben Helleloid scored eight points. It was the third loss in four games for Mitchell.
“Mitchell is one of those teams that could win a championship,” Haynes said. “A lot of teams could this year, and they’re definitely one of them.”
The Bucks, meanwhile, got seven points and 10 rebounds from junior Jaden Kral, as well as six points and three assists from sophomore Rugby Ryken. Fitzgerald chipped in with four points, three steals and three assists, and Mors also pulled down six rebounds.
Yankton will host Huron tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.
In sub-varsity action Friday night, Yankton beat Mitchell 58-40 in the JV game. Drew Ryken scored 19 points to lead the Bucks, while Joe Gokie and Max Raab both added 10 points.
The Bucks won the sophomore game 61-51 behind 21 points from Drew Ryken, as well as 15 points and eight rebounds from Cody Oswald.
In freshman action, Mitchell won the ‘A’ game, and the Bucks got 15 points from Lance Dannenbring and seven points from Austin Gobel. Yankton won the ‘B’ game 55-50 behind 20 points from Dannenbring and 14 points from Gobel.
MITCHELL (13-5)
Jonah Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0; Lucas Moller 0-1 0-0 0; Caden Hinker 5-13 0-0 12; Ben Helleloid 4-7 0-0 8; Dylan Soulek 2-4 0-0 5; Gavyn Degen 2-5 1-2 6; Charlie McCardle 1-1 0-0 2; Zane Alm 4-8 3-4 11; Steele Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18-39 4-6 44.
YANKTON (14-3)
Dylan Prouty 1-1 0-0 3; Kaden Luellman 0-1 0-0 0; Rugby Ryken 3-6 0-1 6; Aidan Feser 0-3 0-0 0; Trevor Fitzgerald 2-6 0-2 4; Jaden Kral 3-5 0-0 7; Matthew Mors 13-25 3-5 33. TOTALS 22-46 3-8 53.
MITCHELL 6 14 11 13 — 44
YANKTON 12 15 16 10 — 53
Three-Pointers — YHS 6-14 (Mors 4-8, Prouty 1-1, Kral 1-2, Fitzgerald 0-1, Ryken 0-2), MIT 4-12 (Hinker 2-4, Soulek 1-2, Degen 1-2, Alm 0-1, Moller 0-1). Total Rebounds — YHS 25 (Kral 10), MIT 18 (Hinker 5, Soulek 5). Assists — YHS 7 (Ryken 3, Fitzgerald 3), MIT 4. Personal Fouls — MIT 13, YHS 11. Fouled Out — None.
