KYNT will air a ‘Classic YHS Game of the Week’ tonight (Friday) at 6 p.m. on 1450 AM and www.kynt1450.com.
This week’s rebroadcast is the 2015 Class 11AA football championship game featuring Yankton and Pierre. The game was played Nov. 14, 2015. The edited game broadcast will last two hours.
