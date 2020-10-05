DAKOTA DUNES — Mount Marty University is tied for eighth after the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships, Monday at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Morningside holds a 45-stroke lead after the first round after an opening round 316. Dakota Wesleyan (361) is second, followed by Jamestown (363) and Concordia (368).
Morningside’s Sam Knight shot a 76 and holds a one-stroke lead over teammate Laia Badosa (77) after the first round. Tori Suto of College of Saint Mary is third at 78.
MMU sits at 391, led by Sara Skorheim’s 92 and Tanna Lehfeldt’s 98. Caitlyn Stimpson shot 100, Chantel Brende carded a 101 and Emily Popkes shot 107 for the Lancers.
The tournament continues today (Tuesday) at Dakota Dunes. The final two rounds will be played in the spring.
