HARRISBURG — Yankton finished eighth in cheer and fifth in dance at the Harrisburg Invitational competitive cheer and dance event, Saturday in Harrisburg.
Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer title, scoring 282.5 points to beat out O’Gorman (274.5). Brookings (255), Watertown (242.5) and Harrisburg (221.5) rounded out the first five.
Yankton scored 198.5 on the event. Dakota Valley (192.5) was ninth, followed by Platte-Geddes (189) and Parkston (173.5). Wagner scored 135.5 in the competition.
Brandon Valley won the dance title, 280.25 to 275.75 over Dakota Valley. Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Washington, each at 268.5, and Yankton (257.75) rounded out the first five. Platte-Geddes (201.25) was 13th.
Brandon Valley posted top marks in both Pom (278) and Jazz (282.5). Harrisburg led the way in Hip Hop (270.5).
Yankton had the third-best Pom score (258.5) and fifth-best Jazz score (257). Dakota Valley posted the second-best score in both Pom (272.5) and Jazz (279). Platte-Geddes scored 204 in Pom and 198.5 in Jazz.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Sioux Falls Jefferson 282.5; 2, O’Gorman 274.5; 3, Brookings 255; 4, Watertown 242.5; 5, Harrisburg 221.5; 6, Tea Area 213.5; 7, Sioux Falls Washington 203; 8, Yankton 198.5; 9, Dakota Valley 192.5; 10, Platte-Geddes 189; 11, Parkston 173.5; 12, Aberdeen Central 169; 13, Deubrook Area 165.5; 14, Wagner 135.5
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 280.25; 2, Dakota Valley 275.75; T3, Harrisburg 268.5; T3, Sioux Falls Washington 268.5; 5, Yankton 257.75; 6, O’Gorman 252.25; 7, Sioux Falls Lincoln 227.25; 8, Sioux Falls Jefferson 223.75; 9, Aberdeen Central 216.5; 10, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 215; 11, Watertown 209.5; 12, Tea Area 207; 13, Platte-Geddes 201.25; 14, Brookings 192
HIP HOP: 1, Harrisburg 270.5; 2, Washington 270; 3, O’Gorman 246.5; 4, Lincoln 227; 5, Roosevelt 216; 6, Jefferson 213.5; T7, Aberdeen Central 208; T7, Tea Area 208; 9, Watertown 206; 10, Brookings 189
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 282.5; 2, Dakota Valley 279; 3, Washington 267; 4, Harrisburg 266.5; 5, Yankton 257; 6, Lincoln 227.5; 7, Aberdeen Central 225; 8, Platte-Geddes 198.5
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 278; 2, Dakota Valley 272.5; 3, Yankton 258.5; 4, O’Gorman 258; 5, Jefferson 234; 6, Roosevelt 214; 7, Watertown 213; 8, Tea Area 206; 9, Platte-Geddes 204; 10, Brookings 195
