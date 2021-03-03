LINCOLN, Neb. — Brynn Wortmann can show you Exhibit A of why she and her teammates shoot around before a game.
Sometimes those shots that fall during a warmup will then fall right away early in the game.
That’s exactly what happened to the Hartington Cedar Catholic senior on Wednesday night: She swished her first two three-point attempts and then scored her team’s first 11 points.
“They usually don’t both go, and I was 2-for-2 right away,” she joked.
Wortmann’s quick start — and 19 points in all — helped the third-seeded Trojans defeat South Platte 46-37 in the Class D1 opening round of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
The victory sends Cedar Catholic (19-7) to today’s (Thursday) 4 p.m. semifinals against Weeping Water at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
And Wortmann played a key role in getting her team to the semifinals for the second year in a row. The 5-foot-9 guard opened the game with back-to-back threes, then scored on a layup after a steal and later converted an and-one to put the Trojans ahead 11-2.
“That started the game off really nice for us and we were up 6-0 right away,” Wortmann said.
Any possibilities of jitters with playing at the state tournament were quickly dashed thanks to that quick start.
“It’s always one of those things where the first games of these tournaments, you want to make sure you are ready and get through those nerves,” Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann said.
“They came out really quick and got some buckets quick, and that really helped keep us moving.”
Cedar Catholic built a 15-5 lead early in the second quarter and then led 21-14 at halftime, with Wortmann scoring only one of her team’s 10 points in the second quarter.
South Platte (20-3) got within 26-21 midway through the third quarter, but a three-pointer by Cedar Catholic junior Jordyn Steffen stretched the margin and the Trojans maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Cedar Catholic’s defense — aided by its length — was effective all game, according to coach Wortmann.
“We try to stick our tall girls; our long girls up front so it makes it difficult to get it over them,” coach he said.
Senior Brooklyn Kuehn added 14 points for Cedar Catholic, while Steffen had seven points. It was Wortmann, though, who led the way, in her usual even-keeled fashion.
“She does a really good job of keeping her head where it needs to be,” coach Wortmann said.
Brynn Wortmann, he added, has progressed this season as a senior in knowing what she can do to help her team.
“I think that’s the most she’s grown from junior year to now,” coach Wortmann added. “That’s what’s kept us moving along here the second half of the season.”
And now, Cedar Catholic will look to upend Weeping Water to advance to the state championship game.
“That’s the plan,” Brynn Wortmann joked.
“We’ve been watching a bit of them, and we pulled the upset last year, so I’m hoping for round two,” she added.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.