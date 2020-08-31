DELL RAPIDS — Parkston placed fourth in the Dell Rapids St. Mary Invitational competitive cheer competition, held Monday.
St. Mary scored 127.25 to edge Dell Rapids (125.5). Parkston finished at 106.25.
TEAM SCORES: Dell Rapids St. Mary 127.25, Dell Rapids 125.5, Deubrook 110.75, Parkston 106.25, Arlington-Lake Preston 98.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.