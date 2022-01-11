VERMILLION — The South Dakota women's tennis team is picked to finish third in the Summit League behind seven-time defending champion Denver and North Dakota according to the preseason poll announced Tuesday.
The Coyotes earned 36 points in the voting done by league head coaches as Denver had 49 points, including seven first-place votes, and North Dakota had 38 points.
The Coyotes return all but one player from last spring’s 5-9 season, including six who are fourth-year or fifth-year seniors.
Fifth-year senior Habiba Aly, an Academic All-Summit League selection, was named to the Players to Watch list for the spring season. Aly, playing No. 2 singles, finished 8-5 overall and 4-2 in Summit League play during the 2021 season.
