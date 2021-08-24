VERMILLION — There will be a return to collegiate triathlon competition this fall after a year’s hiatus. South Dakota women’s triathlon, the two-time national runners-up, will race in a team competition on Sept. 4 for the first time in 658 days.
The Coyotes kick off the season at the Pleasant Prairie Qualifier in Wisconsin that Saturday morning. It will be the first of three chances to meet the qualification criteria for the national meet.
Two other regional qualifiers – the Smith Mountain Lake Qualifier in Virginia (Oct. 16) and the St. George Qualifier in Utah (Oct. 30) – dot the Coyotes’ fall schedule. To officially qualify for nationals, a team must place in the top-two at any of the three regional qualifiers. South Dakota accomplished that feat in their first qualifier in the program’s first two seasons.
New to the schedule this year is the Arizona State Invitational, hosted by the Sun Devils, on Sept. 18.
The USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships return to Tempe Town Lake on Nov. 13 in Tempe, Arizona. South Dakota finished runner-up at the national meet in the program’s first two seasons (2018, 2019). Leah Drengenberg made history as the program’s first All-American last fall, placing third in the race with a time of 1:07:21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.