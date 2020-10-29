LINCOLN, Neb. — Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot each qualified for volleyball District Finals, scheduled for Saturday.
In Class C2, Crofton is the 15th seed, and will travel to Norfolk to face Norfolk Catholic. Start time is 3 p.m.
In Class D1, Hartington Cedar Catholic, which qualified as a wild card, is the sixth seed. The Trojans will travel to Pierce to face Elgin Public-Pope John in a 1 p.m. match.
Also in Class D1, Hartington-Newcastle is the 14th seed, and will travel to Wisner to face Archbishop Bergan in a 4 p.m. match.
In Class D2, Wynot is the ninth seed, and will travel to Schuyler to face Exeter-Milligan in an 11 a.m. contest.
Saturday’s winners will advance to state, Nov. 4-7 in Lincoln. Quarterfinals in C2, D1 and D2 will take place on Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with semifinals and championship also at PBA.
NEB. DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS C2
C2-1 AT SHELBY: No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast (32-1) vs. No. 16 Freeman (11-12), 1 p.m.
C2-2 AT NORFOLK: No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (22-7) vs. No. 15 Crofton (14-25), 3 p.m.
C2-3 AT OGALLALA: No. 3 Overton (25-2) at No. 14 Gordon-Rushville (24-9), 3:30 p.m. CT
C2-4 AT CLARKSON: No. 4 Clarkson-Leigh (20-7) vs. No. 13 Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (20-12), 1:30 p.m.
C2-5 AT HEBRON: No. 5 Thayer Central (22-4) vs. No. 12 Centennial (21-11), 6 p.m.
C2-6 AT CENTRAL VALLEY: No. 6 Howells-Dodge (24-4) vs. No. 11 South Loup (22-7), 1 p.m.
C2-7 AT DILLER: No. 7 Superior (18-6) vs. No. 10, Palmyra (15-6), 1 p.m.
C2-8 AT WEST POINT: No. 8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (15-10) vs. No. 9 Fullerton (15-3), 1 p.m.
CLASS D1
D1-1 AT KEARNEY: No. 1 Pleasanton (29-0) vs. No. 16 Anselmo-Merna (13-18), 4 p.m.
D1-2 AT HAMPTON: No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (27-3) vs. No. 16 High Plains Community (19-11), 3 p.m.
D1-3 AT WISNER: No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (23-10) vs. No. 14 Hartington-Newcastle (19-12), 4 p.m.
D1-4 AT DAVID CITY: No. 4 Mead (22-6 )vs. No. 13 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (15-14), 3 p.m.
D1-5 AT HAYES CENTER: No. 5 South Platte (25-4) vs. No. 12 Cambridge (15-7), 6 p.m. CT
D1-6 AT PIERCE: No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic (16-13) vs. No. 11 Elgin Public-Pope John (18-9), 1 p.m.
D1-7 AT HOLDREGE: No. 7 Amherst (19-10) vs. No. 10 North Platte St. Patrick’s (14-11), 3 p.m.
D1-8 AT CENTENNIAL: No. 8 Johnson-Brock (19-11) vs. No. 9 Kenesaw (20-9), 11 a.m.
CLASS D2
D2-1 AT NELIGH: No. 1 Diller-Odell (29-1) vs. No. 16 Cody-Kilgore (8-15), 2 p.m.
D2-2 AT MINDEN: No. 2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (30-1) vs. No. 15 Wauneta-Palisade (16-10), 4 p.m.
D2-3 AT SIDNEY: No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (27-0) vs. No. 14 Sioux County (16-5), 1 p.m.
D2-4 AT HEBRON: No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-6) vs. No. 13 Franklin (15-8), 2 p.m.
D2-5 AT ALBION: No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) vs. No. 12 Twin Loup (18-12), 5 p.m.
D2-6 AT HASTINGS: No. 6 Bertrand (22-3) vs. No. 11 Nebraska Christian (17-8), 3 p.m.
D2-7 AT PAXTON: No. 7 Mullen (27-5) vs. No. 10 Garden County (21-6), 2 p.m. CT
D2-8 AT SCHUYLER: No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (22-8) vs. No. 9 Wynot (17-4), 11 a.m.
