SIOUX FALLS — Jack Lundin and Shannon McCormick, both of Sioux Falls, each took home top honors in the Sanford Golf Series championship, Monday at The Prairie Club in Sioux Falls.
McCormick beat Masy Mock of Mitchell in a playoff, with each shooting an 85. Maiya Muller of Beresford was fourth, shooting an 87.
Lundin shot a 2-under 71 to beat Spencer Wittstruck, also of Sioux Falls, for boys’ honors. Brody Boltjes of Platte finished eighth with a 79. Gavin Haselhorst of Yankton tied for 12th with an 81.
