The Yankton Gazelles earned a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Washington in club high school softball action on Monday at Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Yankton rallied from a 5-0 deficit to claim an 8-5 victory.
Grace Behrns had two hits and Addison Binde had a three-run home run for Yankton. Tori Vellek, Elle Feser and Hannah Sailer each had a hit in the victory.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
In the nightcap, Feser’s RBI single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Gazelles a 10-9 victory.
Feser went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Behrns also had three hits and three RBI. Annika Gordon had three hits. Binde doubled and singled, driving in two. Lainie Keller also had two hits. Tori Vellek had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Regan Garry picked up the win.
Yankton, 9-7, is home again today (Tuesday), taking on Brookings.
Sunday
Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 1
TEA — Dakota Valley rallies past Tea Area 3-1 in club high school softball action on Sunday.
Avry Trotter went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Silja Gunderson went 2-for-2 with a triple for Dakota Valley. Ellie Wiese and Ella Schmiedt each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out nine in the six-inning contest.
Dakota Valley, 4-2, hosts Lennox and Vermillion on Sept. 19.
Dakota Valley 8, Pierre 5
TEA — Dakota Valley rallied from a 5-1 deficit to claim an 8-5 victory over Pierre in club high school softball action on Sunday.
Emma Wiese doubled and singled, driving in two, for Dakota Valley. Avry Trotter had two hits and three RBI. Rachel Vogeli, Ella Schmiedt and Ashlyn Stusse each had two hits. Silja Gunderson and Ellie Wiese each doubled. Brennen Trotter added a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win, striking out five in four innings of work. Bailey Sample pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the save.
