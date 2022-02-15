PIERRE — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes is the top seed in Class B as the pairings for the South Dakota State Wrestling Dual Tournament, Feb. 26 in Sioux Falls, were announced.
Pairings are based on SDHSAA seed points. KWLPG will face Philip in the quarterfinals.
Two other area programs also qualified for the event. Parkston is the sixth seed and will face Kingsbury County. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon is the seventh seed and will face Winner.
In the other quarterfinal, fourth seeded Canton will face Redfield Area.
In Class A, Brandon Valley is the top seed and will face Brookings in the opening round. Second-seeded Rapid City Stevens will face Sturgis, third-seeded Watertown will face Tea Area and fourth-seeded Pierre will face Harrisburg in the other quarterfinal matchups.
Qualifiers for the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 24-25 in Sioux Falls, will be determined during region competition this Friday and Saturday.
