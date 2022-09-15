MMU Teams, Athletes Earn Academic Honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirteen teams and 78 student-athletes were recognized by the NAIA for their efforts in the classroom during the 2021-22 season.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 3:28 pm
Teams posting a 3.0 grade point average were recognized as scholar teams. For MMU, women’s cross country (3.79), women’s tennis (3.70), women’s volleyball (3.47), men’s tennis (3.47), women’s golf (3.46), women’s indoor track and field (3.47), women’s basketball (3.40), softball (3.39), women’s soccer (3.35), baseball (3.32), men’s soccer (3.28), men’s golf (3.10) and men’s cross country (3.08) were recognized.
To be recognized as a NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a junior or senior academically must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better. Here are the MMU honorees, listed by sport, with hometowns listed for area athletes:
BASEBALL: Hunter Marso, Myles Brown, Clayton Chipchase, Tyler Linch, Chris Rofe, Dylan Nicholson, Mitchell Noem, Tyler Priest, Josh Roemen
MEN’S SOCCER: Jeronimo Wagner, Gabriele Cavallari, Dominik Lang, Sotirios Gkosdis, Andrea Maggioni, Federico Ciandri, Miguel Ponce, Alessandro Galbiati, Luciano Santos
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Leighton Mlady, Gracie Rippen, Kiah Trainor, Madison Howard
COMPETITIVE CHEER: Josie Stucky, Madelyn Burns, Quinn Fargo (Gayville), Emily Dorn, Macy Olson
WOMEN’S GOLF: Courtney Heath
COMPETITIVE DANCE: Laura Stehlik, Josie Stucky, Courtney Heath, Quinn Fargo (Gayville), Macy Olson
MEN’S TENNIS: Jeronimo Wagner, Giang Nguyen
FOOTBALL: Santiago Castillo, Charlie Gale
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Jacob Wieseler (Wynot, Nebraska), Caden Ideker
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Josh Arlt, Kade Stearns, Matthew Becker (Hartington, Nebraska), Tynan Duin, Justin Pioske, Jonah Larson (Beresford)
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Haley Gonsor, Tashlynne Badger
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Caden Ideker
SOFTBALL: Karlee Arnold, Abby Page, Elsie Marquardt (Yankton), Rose Kinyon, Emma Kerns, Abby Thomas, Madison Van Wyhe
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Madison Howard, Callie Davis (Elk Point), Brooklyn Eisenhauer (Bloomfield, Nebraska), Kiah Trainor, Gracie Rippen, Heather Maier (Gayville), Elianna Clark (Yankton), Hallie Hallock (Platte)
MEN’S GOLF: Jackson Faber
