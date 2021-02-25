MADISON — Yankton High School graduate Steve Krier is one of two individuals selected for induction into the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame, announced on Thursday.
Krier and Redfield’s Richie Vrooman will be inducted during the South Dakota State Amateur Basketball Tournament. Krier will be honored during the 7 p.m. game on Saturday, while Vrooman will be honored during the 10 a.m. game.
Krier was a first team All-State selection at Yankton High School before continuing his collegiate career at Augustana, where he was an North Central Conference All-Conference selection as well as being selected to the All-North Central Region 1st team.
Krier began his amateur career following college in 1980 playing for teams from the area including Sioux Falls Traub Silo, Salem Brewery, Sioux Falls Shenanigans, and Flandreau. During this span, Krier's teams twice made the finals where they were runners-up both times. During the 80's, Krier was very active in the other tournaments throughout the region in Madison, Britton, Mobridge, Oldham, Britton, and Spencer, Iowa, where his teams won multiple championships.
Steve and his wife Ann have one son, YHS head girls’ basketball coach Trey Krier, and currently reside in Sioux Falls.
Vrooman began his amateur basketball career while attending Huron College, where he was a member of their collegiate wrestling team from 1976-1980. Vrooman was a member of amateur teams from Eagle Butte and Redfield from 1976 through 2012.
