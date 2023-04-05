SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins has been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team announced Wednesday by the league office.
Larkins garners a spot on the league’s academic team in her first season of eligibility. She averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game en route to being named all-Summit first team. She was also selected to the all-defensive team. Larkins finished the season with eight double-doubles and flirted with a triple-double six times, twice coming within one assist.
A native of Altoona, Iowa, Larkins made history as the first Summit League player to finish the season ranked in the top-five for points (third), rebounds (third), assists (second) and steals (second).
Larkins owns a 3.83 grade-point average while majoring in marketing as a part of USD’s Beacom School of Business.
Larkins is the sixth Coyote to make the Academic All-Summit League women’s basketball team since USD joined the league in 2011-12. Those six players have accumulated 14 career honors for South Dakota.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a player must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s games. Five women’s basketball players are selected to the teams based on votes by the institutions’ faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors.
2022-23 Summit League Women's Basketball Academic All-League Team
Kacie Borowicz**, UND, Sr., G, 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design
Grace Larkins, USD, So., G, 3.83 GPA, Pre-Business
Claire Orth, UND, Gr., G/F, 4.0 GPA, Biology
Myah Selland***, SDSU, R-Sr., F, 3.98 GPA, Exercise Science/Community and Public Health
Haleigh Timmer, SDSU, So., G, 4.0 GPA, Mathematics
*Career Academic All-League honors
