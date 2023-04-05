Reading The Defense
Buy Now

USD's Grace Larkins (21) reads the WIU defense as she dribbles up the court in the first quarter of the teams' Summit League contest during the 2022-23 season. Larkins was named to the Academic All-Summit team Wednesday with a 3.83 GPA while majoring in marketing. She averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game during the season.

 Eric Bean/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins has been voted to the Summit League Women’s Basketball Academic All-League team announced Wednesday by the league office.

Larkins garners a spot on the league’s academic team in her first season of eligibility. She averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game en route to being named all-Summit first team. She was also selected to the all-defensive team. Larkins finished the season with eight double-doubles and flirted with a triple-double six times, twice coming within one assist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.