SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks ‘Black’ squad finished third in the South Dakota High School Bowling JV Boys’ State Tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks, led by Oliver Reindl’s 620 series and Brennan Metteer’s 587 series, fell to Sioux Falls Washington in the semifinals. Sioux Falls Lincoln beat Washington for the team title.
Yankton fielded three other squads in the JV tournament. Red and Gold tied for fifth, with Silver finishing 17th.
Reindl was named to the All-Tournament team for posting a top-five series in the event. The Bucks were also honored as the “JV Boys’ Conference Champions” after their 13-0 regular season record.
