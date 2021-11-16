SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two members of the Mount Marty women’s volleyball were named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference as the league announced post-season honors on Tuesday.
Setter Ally DeLange and outside hitter Gabby Ruth were honored for the Lancers.
DeLange, a sophomore from Monument, Colorado, posted 836 assists, 227 digs and 17 ace serves on the season. She also had 16 blocks (2 solo).
Ruth, a junior from Norfolk, Nebraska, led the Lancers with 273 kills. She also had 99 digs, 15 ace serves and 13 blocks (2 solo).
Mount Marty finished 8-20, 2-14 in the GPAC.
