When the pool play schedule for the combined 16-under/18-under division came out, the Binde family circled one game.
For the first time, Addison and Olivia Binde would face off against each other on the diamond in an actual game.
Addison, who plays for the 18-under Fusion Heat, and Olivia, who plays for the 16-under Yankton Fury Black, typically always in the same tournaments, much less the same division and pool. But the two do practice against each other on a regular basis.
“It’s extremely competitive,” Addison said. “Every time we go to hit, it’s just like a game.”
Olivia, a pitcher, didn’t start in the circle in Saturday’s matchup. She came in later in the game, after Fusion Heat had already built a lead. But the younger sister knew she was in for a challenge, no matter what Fusion Heat batter she faced.
“I knew she told her teammates all my pitches,” Olivia said of her older sister. “I had to hit my spots, but better than usual.”
Not long into Olivia’s relief appearance, Addison stepped into the batter’s box.
On the first pitch, Addison took an off-balance swing, missing everything. Olivia stepped back off the rubber with a big smile on her face.
“It was supposed to be an outside fastball, but I ended up rolling over on it for a curve,” Olivia said. “It was a good pitch.”
Addison laughed it off as well.
“I knew whatever outcome was going to happen, I was going to be happy for both of us,” she said. “But I was going to try my hardest not to let her win.”
On the second pitch, Addison dropped a ball into the gap for a standup double, part of Fusion Heat’s six-run inning that capped a 9-0 victory over the younger Fury Black squad.
“It was probably one of the funnest games I’ve ever played,” Addison said. “Both teams played well.”
(Cimburek)
Have Fun And Learn
Dakota Valley 10U coach Andrew Bourne and his team came to Yankton this weekend to learn something and have fun while facing some strong competition.
“Our goal is 100% to come out here and have fun,” Bourne said. “IF we do win, it’s an excellent opportunity for us to celebrate that. But, if we aren’t having fun and learning, we haven’t met our first two goals and our third goal would be to win.”
Bourne’s Dakota Valley girls are still learning the sport of fast pitch softball, and Bourn hopes his girls can learn something new from every at-bat, pitch and fielding opportunity.
Bourne said the key is to teach them the mechanics of the game without being too harsh on them for mistakes. When facing competition better than you, the key is to learn something from them so that you can be better, Bourne said.
“We know that our goal is simply to make sure that they’ve learned something out of this,” Bourne said. “And then, more importantly, they have a good time while playing and keep the energy up and the experience positive.”
Another fun part of coach the 10U girls team is finding way to engage the team when they are on offense. Bourne said that teaching the girls the game through chants in the dugout helps the girls pay attention and continue to learn.
“A lot of times those cheers are designed to keep them engaged in the game,” Bourne said. “What the count is, whether it was a ball or a strike, things of that nature so they understand what is going on in the game. That keep their head involved so they’re not just chitchatting on the sideline and I enjoy that.”
(Zubke)
Stepping Up To The Challenge
After a state 18-under ‘C’ division title in 2020, the Scotland Highlanders softball team knew it would get moved up to the ‘B’ division in 2021.
Knowing the challenge in store for the team next month, Coach Troy Furney’s squad has beefed up its schedule, including a first-ever trip to the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational. The YGSA Invitational concluded on Sunday in Yankton.
“We needed to play tougher competition,” Furney said as his team prepared to face Mitchell in Saturday’s pool play finale. “There are only five 18-under teams in our league. Parkston (which also played in Yankton this weekend) is tough, but the others are lacking a little.”
With only eight league games and a league tournament guaranteed to start the season, Furney added both the Lowell Rang Tournament in Mitchell and the YGSA Invitational to the Highlanders’ schedule.
“We decided to do Mitchell and Yankton because they were close,” he said. “We knew we’d see better pitching, better competition.”
The bulked up schedule has meant for a busy start to the season for the Highlanders. Since opening the season on June 6, Scotland has played 21 games, including six in three days in Yankton. After going winless in pool play, Scotland earned back-to-back victories on Sunday to advance to the “silver” pool final.
Even if this year’s challenging schedule doesn’t pay off in a deep run in the 2021 state tournament, it could pay off in the future.
“Out of this group, we only lose two out of 15 (after this season),” Furney said.
(Cimburek)
