SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty had two event victories and a prelim win in the men’s competition of the weather-shortened Sioux City Relays, Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mount Marty’s Nathan Simons won the 400 (48.07) and finished third in the 200 (21.70). Cristobal Gonzalez won the 10,000-meter run (32:05.65), with teammate Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) sixth in 33:30.31. Donovan Breckenridge posted the top time in the 100-meter dash prelims (10.70) and finished second in the 200 (21.69).
The Lancer men also put three in the top eight in the prelims of the 110-meter hurdles: Jonathan Fuselier in second (14.91), Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) in fourth (15.05) and Mason Schleis in eighth (16.23).
The Lancer women notched four runner-up finishes Friday, two of which came in prelims.
Calli Davis (Elk Point) was second in both the 200 (23.54) and 400 (57.77). Elianna Clark (Gayville-Volin) was second in the 100 prelims (12.41) and third in the 200 (25.65). Ashinee George was second in the 100 hurdles (15.08).
Also for the Lancer women, Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.41) and Jordyn Fischer (Beresford) was sixth in the 10,000 (43:04.79).
Next up for Mount Marty is the Red Raider Open, April 21-22 at Orange City, Iowa.
Two area athletes competing for Wayne State took home high finishes in the throws. Jake Peitz (Hartington) was third in the hammer with a toss of 172-11. Drake Peed (Elk Point) was fourth in the shot put (50-2 3/4).
Competing for Briar Cliff, Isabel Sayler (Freeman) was second in the triple jump (35-6 3/4). Competing for Dakota State, Traia Hubbard (Gayville-Volin) was fourth in the discus.
(0) comments
