SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty had two event victories and a prelim win in the men’s competition of the weather-shortened Sioux City Relays, Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mount Marty’s Nathan Simons won the 400 (48.07) and finished third in the 200 (21.70). Cristobal Gonzalez won the 10,000-meter run (32:05.65), with teammate Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska) sixth in 33:30.31. Donovan Breckenridge posted the top time in the 100-meter dash prelims (10.70) and finished second in the 200 (21.69).

