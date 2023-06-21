Yankton earned a doubleheader sweep over Harrisburg Maroon in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally to a 5-4 victory in the opener.
Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled, and Kaden Hughes had two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Easton Nelson, Frankie In’t Veld and Evan Serck each had a hit in the victory.
In’t Veld struck out six batters in six innings of work for the victory.
Yankton used a seven-run fourth inning to claim the nightcap 11-7.
Nelson had two hits and In’t Veld tripled for Yankton. Owen Wishon had a hit and three RBI, Zahrbock had a hit and two RBI, and Austin Gobel, Serck, Hughes and Trey Sager each had a hit in the victory.
Nelson did not allow a hit in five innings of work, striking out six, for the victory.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls East on Monday.
Black Sox 7-19, S.F. East 2-3
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls East in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Yankton scored three runs in the second and didn’t look back, claiming the opener 7-2.
Christian Weier had three hits, and Tate Beste posted two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Brennen Gilmore also had two hits. Beck Ryken, Jace Sedlacek and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Ryken struck out two in 3 1/3 shutout innings for the victory. Weier struck out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Yankton blasted East 19-3 in the nightcap.
Easton Feser went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI to lead Yankton’s 13-hit attack. Beste also had three hits and three RBI. Gilmore and Weier each had two hits, with Weier driving in two runs. Ryken had a hit and three RBI, and Sedlacek and Sam Gokie each had a hit in the victory.
Gavin Johnson struck out five in 3 1/3 innings of work for the victory.
The Black Sox co-host the Daryl Bernard Classic, beginning Friday.
White Sox 5-7, S.F. West 4-6
The Yankton White Sox scored a pair of one-run victories over Sioux Falls West in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored on a Dylan Howe single in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory in the opener.
Kaden Hunhoff and Jack Brandt each had two hits for Yankton, which led 3-0 before West scored four runs in the top of the sixth. Brett Taggart, Aiden Mulder and Howe each had a hit in the victory.
Elijah Anderson, who got the final two outs of the top of the seventh, picked up the win. Ethan Carlson started for Yankton, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton outlasted West 7-6 in the second game.
Liam Villanueva had three of Yankton’s eight hits. Mulder posted two hits. Hunhoff, Taggart and Carlson each had a hit in the victory.
Anderson pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out five, to pick up the victory.
The White Sox co-host the Daryl Bernard Classic, beginning Friday.
Lakers 12-9, Crofton 6-0
CROFTON, Neb. — The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over the Crofton Ponies in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Yankton scored in each of the first six innings to claim the opener 12-6.
Austin Conway had two hits and four runs scored, and Madden McQuade doubled for Yankton. Ben Bohlmann, Damian Janish, Thomas Kronaizl and Ryder Walsh each had a hit in the victory.
Kronaizl picked up the win.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 9-0 victory in the nightcap.
Conway and Steven Hunhoff each had two hits, with Conway driving in two runs, for Yankton. McQuade posted a triple and two RBI. Isaac Olnes, Nathan Weber and Kronaizl each had a hit in the victory.
Weber struck out seven batters in a five-inning one-hit shutout.
