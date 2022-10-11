SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior guard Mason Archambault, junior guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt, and redshirt sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit were selected to the Summit League Preseason Second Team as announced by the conference Tuesday. All three are returning all-conference performers. In addition, the Coyotes were tabbed to finish third in the conference behind Oral Roberts and South Dakota State.  

Archambault returns for his senior campaign following a career year for the Rapid City native. Archambault started all 31 games for USD and finished the year with 14.5 points per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He scored double-digit points in all but one Summit League game highlighted by a career-high 27 points at St. Thomas on Jan. 22.  Archambault also got it done on the defensive end as he finished fifth in the conference with 1.2 steals per game and led the team with 16 blocks on the season. He was nearly automatic from the charity stripe, knocking down 133 of 143 attempts which earned him the second-best free-throw percentage in the nation at 93 percent. 

